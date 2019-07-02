Canbiola Presentation from Annual Shareholder Meeting is Publicly Available





HICKSVILLE, NY, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola,Inc. (OTCQB: CANB)(“Canbiola” or the “Company”), a developer, manufacturer and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate, gel caps, and concentrate, announced today that its presentation from its Annual Shareholder Meeting held on Friday, June 14, is now publicly available.

We encourage you to read the filing at:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1509957/000149315219009362/0001493152-19-009362-index.htm

Canbiola Chief Executive Officer Marco Alfonsi commented, “We want to thank all of our shareholders, especially the 100+ that attended our meeting a couple of weeks ago. Our entire team was thrilled with the turn out and enthusiasm. We provided background on where and how we have gotten to this point, but more importantly our vision for where we are going and how we expect to get there. It was great to see and hear from our Executive Management Team, Board of Directors, Corporate Advisory Board, Medical Advisory Board and employees. We look forward to continuing our high degree of transparency and communication as we progress our business and capital markets strategy.”

A video of the entire shareholder meeting is available via the following link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d6B0W8U5sfmL9Mr8BUixlOIJ1pKI_ixP/view?usp=sharing

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) is a developer, manufacturer and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate, gel caps, and concentrates. Canbiola has developed its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the hemp CBD industry. While cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical and/or recreational purposes in only a limited number of states, hemp has been removed as a Schedule 1 narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act. CANB’s products are derived from hemp and generally considered legal, although potentially subject to regulation. Hemp CBD is the non-psychoactive component (No THC) used for of pain relief, inflammation, and wellness programs. For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit: https://canbiola.com.

Additionally, Canbiola’s wholly owned subsidiary Pure Health Products, based in Lacey, WA, is its prime development laboratory and production facility. Canbiola’s Duramed division has recently rolled out a durable medical device via its Doctor network to treat patients with injuries via application of an in-home ultrasound sustained acoustic device (SAM) for pain and inflammation reduction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

