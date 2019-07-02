Angola and Cuba sign new agreements

Havana, ANGOLA, July 2 - The two countries signed on Monday in Havana an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and another on the transfer of persons sentenced to or serving prison sentences.,

The terms were initialled in the presence of the presidents of both countries, João Lourenço, for Angola, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, for Cuba.

The mutual legal assistance agreement defines reciprocity in the allocation of real estate for diplomatic use, while the second will allow the transfer of sentenced persons, after payment of penalties in the countries of each party.

The parties have decided to secure reciprocity of property for diplomatic use and have initialled the additional memoranda in the areas of health, pre-school education and teaching.

The two countries also signed a memorandum to develop and promote cooperation in the areas of family protection, assistance and development, promotion of equality, family development and the strengthening of health relations.

The last memorandum of understanding aims to promote actions to facilitate cooperation in the prospecting and identification of businesses in the industry sector.

