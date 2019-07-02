VirtualArmour Joins Forces with Advanced Systems Group to Deliver Best-in-Class Cybersecurity Managed Services

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (F:3V3) (OTCQB: VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has partnered with Advanced Systems Group (ASG) to deliver cybersecurity services to its clients.



/EIN News/ -- The agreement will see that ASG and VirtualArmour act as strategic partners, expanding the range of service offerings both organizations are able to offer and jointly pursuing opportunities across the western United States.

“This partnership will provide a more agile and responsive service that better meets the demands of a changing business environment for our clients.,” said Dan Park, CIO of ASG. “We are proud to partner with VirtualArmour, a company with a high level of specialist experience and expertise in protecting critical data and infrastructure.”

“We are very pleased to have finalized this partnership agreement with ASG. With their four decades of experience providing unparalleled IT services, we see this as a great opportunity to drive growth for both companies.” stated Russ Armbrust, CEO of VirtualArmour “It will enable us to immediately access new business development opportunities and notably, give us the ability to target, and deliver our comprehensive set of services to a new base of larger enterprise customers.”

About Advanced Systems Group:

Leveraging nearly four decades of experience, Advanced Systems Group (ASG) delivers IT solutions and services that help pro-actively manage increasingly complex environments. We’re here to improve the lives of IT people, because we are IT people.

ASG provides enterprise technology solutions backed by a proven, highly consultative methodology. The company’s offerings include customized hardware/software solutions and professional IT services that help clients keep pace with business growth, provide next-generation ease of management, and integrate advantageous technologies as they emerge.

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. VirtualArmour’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.



VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of this partnership, the future deal potential from this partnership, future interest in such partnerships, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

