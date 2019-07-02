PipelineDeals Awarded the 2019 CRM Excellence Award

PipelineDeals CRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience

PipelineDeals, the most adopted CRM among small and midsize businesses, announced today it is the recipient of a 2019 CRM Excellence Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a 2019 CRM Excellence Award recipient,” said Ashley Wilhalm, Sr. Manager of Customer Teams at PipelineDeals. “This distinction further validates the importance of a sales CRM to improve sales efficiency and sales team productivity, but to also improve the customer experience.”

PipelineDeals gives sales teams the tools to sell smarter including sales pipeline, lead, contact, and sales team management features. With easy-to-use, sales focused features as well as leading customer support and services, PipelineDeals customers can close deals faster while building game changing relationships. TMC, a global, integrated media company, named PipelineDeals the winner of the award based on PipelineDeals’ focus on expanding and improving customer relationships.

“The 20th Anniversary CRM Excellence Award honors PipelineDeals for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. “PipelineDeals has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that PipelineDeals improved the processes of their clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information,” added Tehrani.

Based on hard data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner’s product has made in a client’s business. Winners were chosen on the basis of their product or service’s ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

The 2019 CRM Excellence Award winners are highlighted in the June 2019 issue of CUSTOMER magazine.

About PipelineDeals

Founded in 2006, PipelineDeals is the most adopted CRM for small and midsize businesses, empowering sales teams across a breadth of industries to build game changing relationships. PipelineDeals is built around an easy-to-use and customizable user experience, sales focused features, and leading customer support and service. Today more than 18,000 users in 100 countries use PipelineDeals to gain visibility into their sales pipeline to accelerate opportunities and close more deals.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, PipelineDeals has made the annual Inc. 5000 list since 2014, recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Try PipelineDeals by signing up for a 14-day free trial or engage with PipelineDeals on Twitter.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

