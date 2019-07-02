ENF Technology Strengthens Central Texas’ Leadership in Electronics Industry

Specialty Electronic Materials Supplier to Build U.S. Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility in Kyle as Part of Long-Term Commitment to the Local Economy

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENF Technology (ENF), a leading company in the global electronic materials field, today announced its intent to build its U.S. headquarters in Kyle, Texas, bringing its materials technology leadership to the Central Texas high-tech corridor. The Texas facility will house a manufacturing operation for blending of electronic and process materials to support fabrication of microelectronics products in the U.S.



“ENF is strongly committed to creating a better future,” said W.J. Yang, General Manager of ENF Kyle Technology. “Our approach is threefold. First, we pride ourselves on our innovation and the quality of our materials that support leading-edge semiconductor and display technologies. Second, we are dedicated to community engagement and workforce development and committed to hiring local talent. Third, we positively impact the environment, as demonstrated by our green business practices, our industry-leading safety practices – including safe handling and recycling of materials – and our proven experience introducing zero hazardous or toxic substances into the environment. We look forward to collaborating with the community here in Kyle to become a long-term contributor to the local economy.”

Underscoring ENF’s strong environmental and safety track record, the company recently surpassed 10 years of continuous operation in Korea with zero recordable safety incidents and no environmental impacts, based on regional guidelines virtually identical to U.S. OSHA and EPA standards, respectively. Initially, the new facility will offer precision blending of ammonium hydroxide and water-based copper stripper products in its cleanroom manufacturing environment. Strippers are used in semiconductor production to resolve photoresists in the photolithography process, as well as to remove polymers, a residue of photoresists, generated in the dry etching process.

The facility will feature a cleanroom production area with the most advanced blending and process monitoring technologies to deliver the highest quality materials without impacting air or water quality, and the site will be connected to local fire and municipal authorities. The company has already been issued a permit by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality for copper stripper production, and the permitting process related to the ammonium hydroxide manufacturing process is under way.

In addition to its local manufacturing capabilities, ENF is recognized for creating high value from its distinctive technologies through continuous R&D. As the company’s investment in R&D expands, it has also developed partnerships and alliances with other world-renowned companies, an activity that will now extend into its U.S. operations.

About ENF Technology

ENF Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 as an electronic materials manufacturer for displays and semiconductors. Since that time, ENF has established itself as a pioneer whose spirit of innovation drives the development of new technologies. A market-leading company for specialty materials, ENF creates high added value for its customers through continuous R&D of differentiated technology, expanding its investments into R&D and advanced technical development, and forming technical partnerships with world-renowned corporations.

