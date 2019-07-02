eLogic Learning Partners with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

eLearning courses will leverage the AWS CloudFront capability to better server global users

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an expanding global client base, eLogic Learning selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage its world-class ability to deliver fast, reliable course performance internationally.

Courses will be loaded in AWS using the CloudFront feature. This provides access to the AWS global Content Delivery Network (CDN). When a user launches the course, CloudFront detects the region of the globe where the user is located and delivers the course to the user from the optimal AWS data center. This will reduce any latency in viewing courses for global users. This migration to AWS also allows eLogic Learning clients to upload larger courses without worrying about sacrificing performance.

Aaron Onley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, shared, “We are thrilled to be able to provide our clients with increased access to and supercharged performance for their learning content and videos. And our global clients will like the enhanced performance for their users as well. When you combine this with unlimited storage, content management and delivery concerns go away.”

About eLogic Learning

A leader in the eLearning industry, eLogic Learning offers organizations world class, comprehensive LMS technology and content solutions that increase efficiency and productivity and a strong ROI. The eLogic eSSential LMS supports over five million monthly users and was named the #1 LMS by The Craig Weiss Group, the #1 All-Purpose Extended Enterprise LMS by Talented Learning, and earned the Silver Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training from Brandon Hall. The eSSential LMS makes it easy to manage eLearning, instructor-led and virtual training events, keep up with regulatory compliance requirements, analyze training usage and results, sell courses online with robust ecommerce features, and much more.

In addition to its Learning Management System, eLogic develops custom eLearning content and provides an extensive third-party courseware library. With a comprehensive turnkey approach to implementing learning strategies, eLogic offers professional services and proven expertise in content strategy, business process changes, and the development of corporate training programs.

