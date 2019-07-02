Global MEMS Pressure Sensors Market 2019-2024: Emerging Sensor-Rich Applications Accelerating the Need for MEMS Pressure Sensors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEMS Pressure Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global MEMS pressure sensors market was valued at USD 2231.9 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2019-2024).



The automotive industry, which is presently undergoing a technology transition with a major focus on increasing safety, comfort, and entertainment also provides ample opportunities for MEMS pressure sensors. Emerging sensor-rich applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and AR/VR equipment are further accelerating the need for MEMS pressure sensors.

The miniature size of MEMS pressure sensors is of great importance for utilizing it in the design scheme in the automotive industry, making it an essential factor for its massive adoption.

Industry 4.0 revolution, where machines are becoming more intelligent and intuitive, is increasing the need for industrial applications of MEMS sensors.

The increasing military spending across regions is paving the way for technologies like drones/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In addition to that, the usage of MEMS pressure sensors in traditional fighter jets with high-end navigation systems is increasing significantly.

Scope of the Report



In the scope of the MEMS Pressure Sensors study, only Silicon material has been considered, since MEMS pressure sensor chips are primarily built from silicon, assembled generally with an ASIC chip, and packaged in a first level packaging.



Key Market Trends



Automotive Application to Hold Major Share

Sensors and Actuators are components of automotive electronic control systems. Hence, the type of sensors and actuators required are dictated by the desired control system function. With the advent of engine control systems, the need for sensors on both the input and the exhaust sides of the engine came into effect. A manifold absolute pressure (MAP) and a manifold air temperature (MAT) sensor were used to compute the density of air entering the engine.

In the event of a severe side impact, MEMS pressure sensors help gain precious reaction time by measuring the steep and quick increase of pressure within the cavities of passenger car doors.

Even before the accelerometers attached to the airbag control unit receive a signal indicating a heavy impact, the pressure sensors are capable of indicating that the door cavities have been compressed by accident.

This early detection gives the airbag control unit additional time to run sophisticated algorithms to determine the airbag-deployment strategy that will deliver optimal passenger protection.

North America to Hold Major Share

Stringent government regulations regarding safety and significantly growing automotive and aerospace industries are driving the market for MEMS pressure sensors in North America.

The emergence of information technology, coupled with the increased usage of IoT across a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and automotive applications, have added a new dimension to the way of conducting business operations in the region.

The region houses 8 out of 10 largest medical device companies, including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Baxter, Becton Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Abbott Labs, and Stryker. With production expected to increase over the forecast period considering the demand, both domestic and across regions (China, Canada, and Mexico accounted for 26.1% of all US medical device exports in 2017), the scope for MEMS pressure sensors is significant.

Competitive Landscape



The global MEMS pressure sensors market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with sustainable sensors, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts by tapping new markets.

In Oct 2018, Murata developed the world's smallest 32.768 kHz MEMS resonator, which is expected to make a significant contribution to reducing the size and power consumption of IoT devices, wearables, and healthcare devices.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4 Technology Snapshot

4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 Emergence of Automation & Industry 4.0

4.6.2 Increasing Demand for Sensor-rich Applications

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 Complexity Regarding Multiple Interface



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Medical

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.5 Consumer Electronics

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Silicon Piezoresistive

5.2.3 Silicon Capacitive

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

6.1.3 Amphenol Corporation

6.1.4 Sensata Technologies

6.1.5 Silicon Microstructures, Inc.

6.1.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.7 Omron Corporation

6.1.8 Alps Alpine Company Ltd.

6.1.9 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

6.1.11 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale)

6.1.12 InvenSense Inc. (TDK Corporation)

6.1.13 RoHM Co. Ltd.

6.1.14 GE Druck Holdings Ltd.

6.1.15 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.16 FirstSensor AG



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnrqnx





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Capacitive Sensors , Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.