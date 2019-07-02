Itronics 2019 First Six Month’s GOLD’n GRO Fertilizer Sales Exceed 2018 Full Year Sales

Outstanding Achievement for Company and Investors

RENO, Nev., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO), an Innovative Greentech Fertilizer, Silver, and Mineral Producer, reported today that its GOLD’n GRO fertilizer sales of $1,259,248 from January through June 2019 exceeded the full year 2018 fertilizer sales.



“Our sales team under the leadership of our new marketing manager is driving the increase in sales, which is being strongly supported by our distributor. The fertilizer sales improvement is due to a combination of factors including increased demand within the existing customer base, new demand from addition of new retail outlets to the customer base, expanding interest in additional GOLD’n GRO fertilizers that are in the GOLD’n GRO fertilizer product line, and positive results from field trials being conducted this year. The field trials are on-going and are proving invaluable in demonstrating to our distributor’s sales force the effectiveness of the GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, compared to competing fertilizers, in solving crop nutrition problems in the field,” said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President.

“The first half results confirm that the Company’s GOLD’n GRO fertilizer sales are now growing strongly,” said Dr. Whitney. “We are excited by the outstanding results being achieved by our expanded sales team under its new leadership. We are expecting sales to continue at higher levels in the second half of the year, thereby reducing the seasonality of our business and greatly strengthening the business by expanding annual sales.”

Information about GOLD’n GRO fertilizers is available on the website at www.goldngro.com or by calling 1-800-368-1865.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

