VSBLTY JOINS MICROSOFT ONE COMMERCIAL PARTNER PROGRAM

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTCBB:VSBGF), a leading software technology company, was selected by Microsoft (NASDQ: MSFT) to join its elite group of global independent software vendors for intensive joint sales, support and go-to-market initiatives, according to an announcement made today by Jay Hutton, VSBLTY co-founder and CEO.

Launched in 2016, Microsoft created its co-sell ready initiative under its Microsoft One program to provide comprehensive sales and marketing support for select partners. To be eligible for the go-to-market program, independent software vendors must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects and meet a performance commitment in addition to passing sales and technology assessments.

VSBLTY technology provides customer audience measurement using the power of machine learning through computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with first of its kind Facialanalytics™. VSBLTY’s Vector is cutting-edge software technology that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to—in milliseconds—identify individuals from a pre-loaded database as well as any type of weapon.

In making the announcement, Hutton said, “We are thrilled to be selected as a commercial partner by Microsoft. Our executive team has a long history with Microsoft, including our Chief Technology Officer, Tim Huckaby, who has worked for or with Microsoft for more than 25 years. A Microsoft Global RD and Microsoft MVP, Tim serves on many councils and boards including the Microsoft Application Development Partner Advisory Council.” He added, “This is another example of a force multiplier for VSBLTY. Enlisting the strength and breadth of the Microsoft global sales force will certainly move the needle both in terms of reach and credibility.”

Hutton said his company will work directly with Microsoft’s global sales force to accelerate adoption of VSBLTY solutions that leverage the power of Microsoft Azure. VSBLTY will also team with Microsoft sales personnel on targeted customer opportunities to offer state-of-the-art marketing and security solutions that utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning and cognitive applications. Customers will be able to deploy their solutions on Azure or in a hybrid cloud/on-premise model, Hutton explained.

