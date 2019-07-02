Empire Provides an Update on the Tennessee Flying Theater Co-venture

Co-venture Initiative is off to an exciting start in a spectacular location

A long term operating agreement has been signed between Island Flyers LLC and High Express Holdings (US) Inc. for the development and operation of the co-venture flying theater attraction in The Island at Pigeon Forge, in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. The operating agreement requires an equal investment from each of the co-venture partners totaling US$4 million into the single purpose co-venture entity known as Smoky Mountain Flyers, LLC.

Smoky Mountain Flyers, LLC closed an US$11 million debt financing with a Tennessee Bank which completes the financing required to bring the attraction to market.

Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd. (“DEGL”), a 74% owned subsidiary of Empire, has entered into a pure option agreement (the “Option”) with a term of 30 months to purchase all of the shares of High Express Holdings (US) Inc. which is one of the two co-venture partners that owns 50% of Smoky Mountain Flyers, LLC.

Smoky Mountain Flyers, LLC has contracted Dynamic Attractions Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire, to provide a 39 seat, patented flying theater attraction.

The opening date of the Smoky Mountain Flying Theatre is scheduled for March 2021.

/EIN News/ -- “We are very excited about the co-venture project in the Smoky Mountains region of Tennessee,” said Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Empire. “The Island in Pigeon Forge has been ranked as the sixth most popular theme park in the US. Island Flyers, LLC, the co-venture local partner, is an experienced attraction operator and their expertise dovetails perfectly with Dynamic’s provision of a world class attraction at this world-class site. The Option agreement positions DEGL to step into an equal partnership role in the co-venture partnership at the appropriate time. This is the first exciting step for our new co-venture model – a model intended to provide Empire with long-term, stable, recurring revenue. We expect to execute on more partnerships with best-in-class tourist sites in the months and years ahead.”

About Empire Industries Ltd.

Empire focuses on designing, supplying, and installing iconic media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry. Empire also uses these same turn-key integration services for special projects such as large optical telescopes and enclosures. Empire also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class flying theater and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. Empire’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.

