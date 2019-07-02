Government provides clarification about drug seized in Senegal

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 2 - The minister of the Interior, Ângelo Veiga Tavares, last Monday denied that the Presidency of the Republic has purchased vehicles from Brazil which had drugs concealed in them and that have been seized in Dakar, Senegal.,

“What we can say clearly and reject is the idea that these vehicles belong to or were purchased by the Presidency of the Republic (of Angola). The Presidency of the Republic has not bought any cars, it has no connection (with the issue)”, assured the minister.

According to the news outlet Reuters (UK) and EFE (Spain) the Senegalese authorities announced last Sunday the apprehension of 798 kilos of cocaine hidden in cars that were purchased in Brazil and that were allegedly forwarded to Angola.

The minister went on to confirm that the seized drug was concealed among the normal merchandise that had Luanda as destination, but whose owner is not yet known.

Ângelo Veiga Tavares then explained that Angola and Senegal are working together to clarify the matter.

Thus, a Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) team will leave this Tuesday for Dakar to work with the Senegalese authorities on the issue.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.