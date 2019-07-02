Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Market 2019-2024 - Rising R&D Focus on Development of Biotechnology-Engineered Anti-Cancer Drugs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Injectable Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the past one era of healthcare, biologics are increasingly becoming the driving forces of the pharmaceutical industry, and prefilled syringes have gained increased acceptance as delivery systems for injectable drugs in the treatment of chronic diseases. Prefilled syringes are mainly sterilized via autoclaving or by ionizing radiation. Their ease of administration and a greater degree of safety has increased the competition among the leading companies of injectable drugs. With the need for more convenient drug-delivery methods, they are becoming the fastest-growing choices for unit dose medication (minimizing dosing error), in order to reduce the drug waste and increase the product life span.



The prefilled syringes have increased utilization across a wide range of therapeutic areas, such as blood stimulants, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines. With the rapid growth of the emerging markets, there is an increasing demand for patient-friendly parenteral delivery systems. With growing new compounds list under new therapeutic classes, more complex technology is needed, along with higher investments.



The European market is well developed when compared to the US region, due to the presence of big pharmaceutical players, such as Becton-Dickinson, Gerresheimer, Schott, among others. A rising focus toward development considerations, such as pistons, barrels, needles, and needle shields, along with the compatibility of the drug product with the barrel contact surface, is crucial for the quality of drug product. Thus, over the forecast period, a wide expansion of prefilled syringes are expected across the world, which is expected to drive the demand for sterile injectable drugs.



Scope of the Report



As per the scope of the report, generic sterile injectable refers to biologics that are used for the treatment of various drugs and has same active ingredients to that of the branded versions of it, however, the inactive contents of the drugs can be varied. The sterile injectable drug market is gaining high importance in hospitals and clinics, with an increasing number of biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, and monoclonal antibodies in development, along with several injectable drugs under clinical trials status, globally.



Key Market Trends



By Molecule Type, Large Molecule has the Highest Share in the Market



The large molecule is dominating the market due to the steady rise of biologics, orphan drugs, and precision medicines across the biopharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, in 2017, the US FDA drug approval hit a record high, in which biologics and gene therapies played a significant part. With the increasing approval rate of biologics, the demand for sterile injectable drugs is expected to rise significantly.



North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market



North America dominates the Sterile Injectable Drugs market, owing to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players in the region, huge investments made in the research and development, and increased adoption of oncology-related drugs in hospitals to treat different cancers. Furthermore, the expansion of different companies to increase their production capacities is also drive the North American sterile injectable drugs market.



Competitive Landscape



North America dominates the Sterile Injectable Drugs market, owing to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players in the region, huge investments made in the research and development, and increased adoption of oncology-related drugs in hospitals to treat different cancers. Furthermore, the expansion of different companies to increase their production capacities is also drive the North American sterile injectable drugs market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising R&D Focus on Development of Biotechnology-Engineered Anti-cancer Drugs

4.2.2 Rapid Growth in the Usage of Pre-filled Syringes for Biologic Products

4.2.3 Increased Outsourcing Activities Across Value Chain Expected to Boost Supply of Injectable Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Expenses Associated with Inventory Management

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirement for High-end Machinery

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Molecule Type



5.1.1 Small Molecule

5.1.2 Large Molecule

5.2 By Drug Class



5.2.1 Blood Factors

5.2.2 Cytokines

5.2.3 Peptide Hormone

5.2.4 Immunoglobulin

5.2.5 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

5.2.6 Insulin

5.2.7 Other Drug Classes

5.3 By Application



5.3.1 Oncology

5.3.2 Neurology

5.3.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.3.4 Autoimmune Diseases

5.3.5 Infectious Diseases

5.3.6 Pain

5.3.7 Other Applications

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Novo Nordisk A/S

6.1.2 Amgen Inc.

6.1.3 Baxter

6.1.4 Gilead Sciences Inc.

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.8 Novartis AG

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.10 Sanofi



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbbxu9





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Infusions and Injectables



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.