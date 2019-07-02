Global Gas Turbine Market Analysis & Outlook (2013-2024) by Application Power Generation, Design Type, Size, and Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Turbine Market for Oil and Gas Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas turbine market for oil and gas industry is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the global gas turbine market looks good with opportunities in oil and gas industry. The major drivers for growth of this market are growing exploration & production activities and increasing investment in unconventional oil and gas resources.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development and use of high temperature materials for gas turbines.



The report forecasts that gas turbine used for power generation in the oil and gas industry is expected to remain the largest segment. Power requirement in the offshore platforms and remote exploration locations is likely to drive this segment over the forecast period. Gas turbines used for mechanical drive is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.



By turbine size, the '1-20 MW' turbine is expected to remain the largest segment supported by its wider application area. Turbine size '20 MW and above' is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. High efficiency as compared to smaller turbines is driving growth of this segment over the forecast period.



Rest of the World is expected to remain the largest market by value and capacity. North America is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing investment in unconventional oil and gas facilities.



Some of the gas turbines companies profiled for oil and gas industry in this report include General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Solar Turbines, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are among the major suppliers of gas turbines for oil and gas industry.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Gas turbine market in the oil and gas industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (MW) shipment.

Gas turbine market in the oil and gas industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (MW) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Gas turbine market in the oil and gas industry size by various applications such as application, design type, turbine size, technology in terms of value and volume shipment.

Gas turbine market in the oil and gas industry size by various applications such as application, design type, turbine size, technology in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Gas turbine market in the oil and gas industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Gas turbine market in the oil and gas industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of gas turbine in the oil and gas industry market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of gas turbine in the oil and gas industry market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of gas turbine in the oil and gas industry.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of gas turbine in the oil and gas industry. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Gas Turbine for the Oil and Gas Industry by Application Power Generation

3.3.1: Power Generation

3.3.2: Mechanical Drive

3.4: Global Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry by Design Type

3.4.1: Aero Derivative

3.4.2: Heavy Duty

3.5: Global Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry by Size

3.5.1: 1-20 MW

3.5.2: 20 MW and above

3.6: Global Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry by Technology

3.6.1: Combined Cycle

3.6.2: Cogeneration

3.6.3: Simple Cycle



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: North American Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry

4.1.1: North American Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry by Application

4.2: European Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry

4.3: APAC Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry

4.4: ROW Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry by Region

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Gas Turbine Market in the Global Oil and Gas Industry by Design Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Gas Turbine Market in the Global Oil and Gas Industry by Turbine Size

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Gas Turbine Market in the Oil and Gas Industry by Technology

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Gas Turbine Market for the Oil and Gas Industry



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: General Electric

7.2: Siemens

7.3: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.4: Solar Turbines

7.5: Kawasaki Heavy Industries



