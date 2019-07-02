JAGGAER ONE 19.2 Simplifies Advanced Source to Pay Solutions for National and Global Organizational Spend Management

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company , is releasing JAGGAER ONE 19.2, designed around the needs of national and global business and institutional entities with multiple distributed business units, specifically to enable value generation through simplifying those organizations’ advanced procurement processes. JAGGAER’s 19.2 release addresses critical business drivers for complex organizations, including enhanced procurement tools for managing the unique processes found across different business units within the same organization using, JAGGAER’s industry leading Source to Pay (S2P) solution suite, with additional flexibility for contract and supplier management, collectively designed to fulfill JAGGAER’s commitment of “procurement simplified.”

/EIN News/ -- “We developed our 19.2 release with input from multiple national and global organizations, including commercial, healthcare, and educational institutions with an expanded footprint. Our mandate was simplification and control, to allow users at any point or location within an organization to quickly and easily access the power of our solutions and get to work. Our design even more closely emulates the simplified interface the market demands,” says Zia Zahiri, CTO, JAGGAER. These enhancements will ripple throughout the JAGGAER ONE spend management platform.

19.2 Highlights

Source-to-Pay Process Simplification : Multiple enhancements across our solutions will be introduced to simplify processes across Source-to-Pay, including enhancements to dynamic qualification of suppliers, auto-generation of purchase requests from Quick Quote sourcing events, new workflows for routing POs and PRs that contain inventory replenishment items, and new rule-based application of tax rates to a PO, PR or Invoice using defined tax codes.

: Multiple enhancements across our solutions will be introduced to simplify processes across Source-to-Pay, including enhancements to dynamic qualification of suppliers, auto-generation of purchase requests from Quick Quote sourcing events, new workflows for routing POs and PRs that contain inventory replenishment items, and new rule-based application of tax rates to a PO, PR or Invoice using defined tax codes. Global business operations support: Enhancements include the ability to search for and segment suppliers by fulfillment center locations, enhanced language support for global contracts, and custom payment term configurations to support terms used globally.

Enhancements include the ability to search for and segment suppliers by fulfillment center locations, enhanced language support for global contracts, and custom payment term configurations to support terms used globally. Organizational/Business Unit Process support: Updates include Multi-Business Unit enhancements for associating suppliers to specific business units, and transferring funds between budgets across different departments.

Updates include Multi-Business Unit enhancements for associating suppliers to specific business units, and transferring funds between budgets across different departments. Contract Management: Enhancements simplify contract management including new advanced dynamic workflows for contract requests, new contract search capabilities, custom field configuration and validation, and contract and clause usability enhancements.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.