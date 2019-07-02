Tri Pointe Group and Tri Pointe Homes Southern California Win 2019 Best Places to Work Award

For the fourth consecutive year, top 10 U.S. homebuilder honored for dynamic employee engagement efforts, generous benefits, distinguished community service record and comprehensive sustainability initiatives

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies in the United States based on revenue, and one of its homebuilding divisions, TRI Pointe Homes Southern California, announced they have been recognized as 2019 Best Places to Work in Orange County. This is the fourth consecutive year the companies have been honored with this prestigious award, a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group. The county-wide survey and awards program was created in 2009 to identify, recognize, and honor the county’s best places of employment, promoting the county’s economy, workforce, and businesses.



Team members from TRI Pointe Homes’ Southern California Division get into the holiday spirit with a white elephant gift exchange.



The TRI Pointe team comes together to play in its annual softball tournament.





“We could not be more proud to claim this distinguished award for a fourth consecutive year,” said Doug Bauer, CEO of TRI Pointe Group. “We take pride in our talented team and whole-heartedly believe it is the reason our company continues to flourish. Taking care of our team so they can properly serve our customers is absolutely essential. The company’s steadfast commitment to a positive work environment and passion for personal and professional growth and for giving back to our communities and industry has made TRI Pointe Group what it is today.”

TRI Pointe Group supports its team members with a robust benefits package that includes health, dental, vision and long-term disability coverage. Employees can also take advantage of a tuition reimbursement program and a 401(k) savings plan that offers generous employer-matching. Additional work-life balance and wellness initiatives include flexible work hours, fitness expense reimbursement, and regular social and educational events.

TRI Pointe Group and its homebuilding brands encourage and advocate for community service by hosting charitable events and encouraging employees to donate their time, talent, and passion to philanthropic organizations throughout their local areas, including the companies’ national charitable partner, HomeAid America, a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless individuals and families.

Demonstrating its dedication to employee development, TRI Pointe Group promotes cross-divisional collaboration in sales, marketing, construction, purchasing, community and home design, customer care, and design studios through a series of periodic summits and think tanks. These events enhance staff understanding of best practices, expand leadership and expertise, and ultimately move the company forward in its goal of being a recognized family of premium lifestyle brands both within and outside the homebuilding industry.

All of TRI Pointe Group’s homebuilding brands proudly participate in LivingSmart®, the company’s program that promotes both cost savings and a better living environment for homeowners through the development, design, construction, and ongoing operation of high-performing homes. These same principles are also carried through to the company’s office environments.

The rankings of the winning Best Places to Work in Orange County organizations were released in a special section of the Orange County Business Journal’s July 1 issue. For more information on the awards program, please visit https://www.bestplacestoworkoc.com/Winners.

About TRI Pointe Group®

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies based on revenue in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester® Homes* in Maryland and Northern Virginia. TRI Pointe Group was recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, named 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com .

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a02eed9-fae2-4c67-9478-b73618d7ef44

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd77f08c-c315-4bb9-8b18-a91c238a3f42

Contact Katy Biggerstaff NewGround PR & Marketing 562.761.6338 kbiggerstaff@newgroundco.com



