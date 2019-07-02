$1.1Bn Zinc Stearate Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Plastics Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Due to the Increasing Need for Color Enhancers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc Stearate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zinc stearate market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global zinc stearate market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for plastics and rubber in various end use industries and its property to reduce energy consumption during plastic and rubber processing.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the zinc stearate industry is the use of renewable raw materials for lubricants manufacturing.



The report forecasts that plastics will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in worldwide plastic production along with the increasing need for color enhancers.



Within the zinc stearate market, construction will remain the largest end use market by value and volume due to increasing building and construction activities in emerging nations and growing demand for non-toxic hydrophobic agents in concrete applications. The packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the food packaging industry.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to continued growth in the automotive production and increasing building and construction activities specifically in China and India.

Some of the zinc stearates companies profiled in this report include Dover Chemical, Faci, Baerlocher, Peter Greven, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, and Linan Hauli Plastic and others.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global zinc stearate market by application (plastics, rubber, concrete, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others), end use industry (construction, packaging, consumer goods, automotive, and others), function (release agent, thickening agent, emulsifiers, and other functions), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the zinc stearate market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the zinc stearate market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this zinc stearate market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the zinc stearate market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the zinc stearate market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this zinc stearate market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this zinc stearate area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this zinc stearate market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Zinc Stearate Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Zinc Stearate Market by Application

3.3.1: Plastic

3.3.2: Rubber

3.3.3: Concrete

3.3.4: Paint and Coatings

3.3.5: Personal Care

3.3.6: Pharmaceutical

3.3.7: Other Applications

3.4: Global Zinc Stearate Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Construction

3.4.2: Packaging

3.4.3: Consumer Goods

3.4.4: Automotive

3.4.5: Other End Use Industries

3.5: Global Zinc Stearate Market by Function

3.5.1: Release Agents

3.5.2: Thickening Agents

3.5.3: Emulsifiers

3.5.4: Other Functions



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Zinc Stearate Market by Region

4.2: North American Zinc Stearate Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Plastics, Rubber, Concrete, Paint and Coatings, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, and Others

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, and Others

4.3: European Zinc Stearate Market

4.4: APAC Zinc Stearate Market

4.5: ROW Zinc Stearate Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Zinc Stearate Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Zinc Stearate Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Zinc Stearate Market by Region



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Dover Chemical Corporation

7.2: Faci S.p.A.

7.3: Baerlocher GmbH

7.4: Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG (Norac)

7.5: Valtris

7.6: Linan Huali Plastic Co. Ltd.

7.7: Nikunj Chemical Limited

7.8: Pratham Stearchem Pvt. Ltd.

7.9: Norac Additives

7.10: Faci Asia Pacific

7.11: Union Derivan S.A. (UNDESA)



