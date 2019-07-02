“Highly fragmented CBRN defence value chain set for global growth” says new Visiongain report

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new Aerospace & Defence Report Leading 20 Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Companies 2019: Competitive Landscape Analysis of Established Suppliers of Detection, Protection, Decontamination and Simulation & Training Systems.

As per Visiongain analysis, The CBRN Defence Companies market is vast and extremely dynamic, encompassing a wide range of products for suitable CBRN Defence applications. The financial data collected for this report pertains to sales of CBRN Defence application equipment. The market revenues quantified in this report are defined as cumulative estimated revenue generated by all the companies in the ecosystem. The market covers certain military or military-operated capabilities only when they are employed in Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear missions. A CBRN incident differs from a hazardous material incident in both scope (i.e., CBRN can be a mass casualty situation) and intent. CBRN incidents are responded to under the assumption that they are intentional and malicious; evidence preservation and perpetrator apprehension are of greater concern than with HAZMAT incidents. This definition includes certain type of equipment including protective wearables, respiratory systems, detection and monitoring systems, decontamination systems, simulators, and information management software for end users such as civil & commercial, and defense. Top 20 companies in the CBRN Defence Companies market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Northrop Grumman, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Rheinmetall Defence, Scott Safety, Avon Rubber Plc FLIR Systems, General Dynamics, Bruker, Smiths Detection, Thales Group, Chemring Group Plc, Saab, QinetiQ, Ecolab Inc (Parent company of Bioquell Plc.), AirBoss of America Corporation, Environics Oy, CNIM Group, Kromtek, and Arktis Radiation Detectors.

The Leading 20 CBRN Defence Companies 2019 report consists of a wide range of defence & security-focused and commercially-focused providers, both in the hardware and software sub-markets. The report indicates the wide range of CBRN Defence solutions available in the market and the involvement of established distributors and manufacturers in major border surveillance programmes across the world. The high threats of CBRN attacks and has led to rise demand for its Defence productions in various key economies such as US, Russia, etc. This rise in demand for CBRN Defence products has increased opportunities for various key players in the market to fulfil this demand with deploying various strategies which has led Visiongain to publish this timey report.

Visiongain believes that the largest growth opportunity in CBRN Defence lies within CBRN Defence Detection, CBRN Defence Protection, and CBRN Defence Decontamination. Thus, CBRN Defence Companies presents an enormous potential revenue opportunity for military equipment manufacturers.

