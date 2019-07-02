Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +5% by 2025 Top Companies Covered Like Nippon Light Metal Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Base Metal Group, Gulbrandsen

PUNE, India, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Industry was valued at USD 812.2 Million in the year 2018. Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 1101.24 Million. Research analysts have identified the growing demand for dyes and pigments industry as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the anhydrous aluminum chloride Industry in the coming years. Dyes and pigments industry extensively uses anhydrous aluminum chloride due to its significant characteristics. The anhydrous aluminum chloride-based dyes and pigments find its application as a colorant. These colorants have wide applications in paints, coatings, pharmaceuticals, plastics, textiles, cosmetics, inks, and paper industries. APAC is undergoing fast-paced industrialization, urbanization, pharmaceutical, paints and coating industries which are driving the demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride for various applications.



One of the foremost factors that could lead towards better growth in the global anhydrous aluminum chloride Industry is the rise in demand of products such as dyes and pigments, which make use of this material. Most of this demand is greatly seen in the Asia Pacific region than others. The increase in demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride in consumer goods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals also is a key factor that is responsible for boosting growth in this Industry.

The anhydrous aluminum chloride market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market in APAC can be attributed to the rise in domestic production of dyes and chemical pigments. China, Japan, and India are major producers and consumers of pesticides, pharmaceutical drugs, and cosmetics in APAC.

Major market players in Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride are Nippon Light Metal Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Base Metal Group, Gulbrandsen (US), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (India), BASF (Germany), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Nippon Light Metal (Japan), and Other.

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Industry Segmentation:

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, by Form:

Granule

Powder

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, by Application:

Dyes and Pigments

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Hydrocarbon Resins

Fumed Alumina

Electrolytic Production of Aluminum

Titanium Dioxide

Others

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Industry Overview, By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

