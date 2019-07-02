Legendary Golfers Return to Firestone Country Club for Inaugural Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Tokyo (July 2, 2019) -- Legendary players will return to Akron, Ohio, U.S., to take part in the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club. This year's tournament, which is the first in a four-year agreement for Bridgestone Corporation as title sponsor, is scheduled to be held from July 11 to 14, 2019.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is one of the five major championships for the PGA TOUR Champions, a tour for players over the age of 50 that is organized by the PGA TOUR. This competition ranks among the most prestigious annual senior men's golf tournaments alongside the Regions Tradition, the Senior PGA Championship, the U.S. Senior Open, and the Senior Open Championship.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is open to qualifying players from the PGA TOUR Champions, which includes 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Previous SENIOR PLAYERS champions include golfers that have shaped the sport of golf, such as Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Bernhard Langer, and Mark O'Meara. Bridgestone Golf athlete ambassadors Fred Couples and Rocco Mediate also will take part in the 2019 competition.

"Akron, Ohio, the city in which Harvey Firestone founded the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, is a city that is of great historic significance to Bridgestone," said Masaaki Tsuya, Chairman of the Board, CEO and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation. "We look forward to contributing to the success of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, which we believe will showcase an exciting competition between legendary players and deliver a significant, positive impact in the Akron community."

Today, Bridgestone's Akron campus is the primary hub of research, data technology, and innovation for the company's operations across the Americas as home to the Bridgestone Americas Technical Center, the Bridgestone Americas Data Center, the Bridgestone Americas Center for Research and Technology, and more. Bridgestone currently employs more than 1,300 people at locations across Northeast Ohio that include its Akron campus, its retail credit division, company-owned retail stores, and the Firestone Farm Tire Test Center in Columbiana, Ohio.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship continues a 65-year tradition of professional golf events at Firestone Country Club that have delivered important economic benefits and charitable donations throughout the Akron. Going forward, Bridgestone will continue to support golf and other sports events to contribute to the realization of a society in which people are able to lead healthy and enjoyable lives.

Please refer to the following website for information on the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

https://www.pgatour.com/champions/tournaments/bridgestone-senior-players-championship.html