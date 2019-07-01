Governor Lee Proclaims July as Beef Month in Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- MURFREESBORO, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor Lee has signed a proclamation recognizing July as Beef Month in Tennessee. Valerie Bass, Tennessee Beef Industry Council Executive Director, and TBIC Board Chairman and cattle producer, Gary Daniel, met with Governor Lee and Dr. Charlie Hatcher, Commissioner of Agriculture, at the State Capitol to present them with steaks from Southern Natural Farms, based in Knoxville. The beef was butchered at The Walnut Kitchen of Maryville, Tenn., by in-house butcher Ashley Gaylor.



“We are thankful to have been selected this year to provide steaks for the July Beef Month presentation to the Governor. Southern Natural Farms partners with family farms across Tennessee and operates its own processing facility, producing premium beef that is supplied to restaurants across the state”, says Gaylor.



Tennessee is proud to have a strong agricultural community, with beef cattle being one of the top farm commodities in our state. There are 37,288 cattle farms in Tennessee, the majority of these farms being family-owned operations with 50 head of cattle or fewer. Cattle producers pride themselves on bringing safe, delicious, and nutritious beef to dinner tables across the country, as well as their own.



"We appreciate the leadership, vision and support of Governor Lee, and Agriculture Commissioner Hatcher, both who have personal experience in the demanding business of agriculture. Cattlemen are the original environmentalists and are honored to take care of the land and animals that feed us all”, states Valerie Bass.



Take part in the July Beef Month celebration by enjoying grilled steaks, burgers, or any delicious beef recipe this summer and join the Tennessee Beef Industry Council in recognizing the hard-working cattle producers. Find delicious beef recipes and learn more about the beef industry at www.tnbeef.org.

July Beef Month presentation of steaks to Governor Lee and Dr. Charlie Hatcher, Commissioner of Agriculture, with Tennessee cattle producer Gary Daniel.









