The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
BOSTON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston, MA – July 1, 2019 (Globe Newswire) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of June 30, 2019.
|Issuer Name
|Shareholding
|US $ Market
Value
|% of Net
Assets
|AIB GROUP PLC
|333,051
|1,361,850
|2.55
|AMRYT PHARMA PLC
|1,804,917
|287,332
|0.54
|APPLEGREEN PLC
|251,921
|1,569,798
|2.94
|BANK OF IRELAND GROUP
|253,008
|1,322,248
|2.48
|C&C GROUP PLC
|154,051
|684,920
|1.28
|CAIRN HOMES PLC
|163,100
|222,553
|0.42
|CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
|38,834
|1,513,521
|2.83
|COVANTA HOLDING CORP
|97,509
|1,746,386
|3.27
|CRH PLC
|431,719
|14,084,143
|26.38
|DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
|322,959
|1,727,849
|3.24
|DCC PLC
|20,226
|1,803,164
|3.38
|FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
|13,908
|1,045,990
|1.96
|GLANBIA PLC
|31,761
|516,451
|0.97
|GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
|1,126,099
|937,317
|1.76
|GRAFTON GROUP PLC
|155,697
|1,593,688
|2.99
|GREEN REIT PLC
|900,477
|1,853,318
|3.47
|GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
|1,484,410
|1,890,474
|3.54
|GREENCORE GROUP PLC
|43,369
|120,618
|0.23
|HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC
|230,095
|523,282
|0.98
|IPL PLASTICS INC
|180,354
|1,356,563
|2.54
|IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
|177,922
|882,094
|1.65
|KERRY GROUP PLC
|8,435
|1,007,101
|1.89
|KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
|60,377
|3,278,948
|6.14
|MALIN CORPORATION PLC
|81,980
|372,878
|0.70
|MINCON GROUP PLC
|718,130
|939,074
|1.76
|ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
|21,273
|123,850
|0.23
|RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR
|20,097
|1,289,022
|2.41
|RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
|269,938
|3,104,764
|5.82
|SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
|65,064
|1,968,722
|3.69
|TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
|748,397
|1,242,463
|2.33
|UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
|102,268
|1,037,707
|1.94
|VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME
|62,609
|1,524,948
|2.86
|The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
/EIN News/ -- Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com
