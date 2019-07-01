The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston, MA – July 1, 2019 (Globe Newswire) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of June 30, 2019.



Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market

Value % of Net

Assets AIB GROUP PLC 333,051 1,361,850 2.55 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 1,804,917 287,332 0.54 APPLEGREEN PLC 251,921 1,569,798 2.94 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP 253,008 1,322,248 2.48 C&C GROUP PLC 154,051 684,920 1.28 CAIRN HOMES PLC 163,100 222,553 0.42 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 38,834 1,513,521 2.83 COVANTA HOLDING CORP 97,509 1,746,386 3.27 CRH PLC 431,719 14,084,143 26.38 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 322,959 1,727,849 3.24 DCC PLC 20,226 1,803,164 3.38 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 13,908 1,045,990 1.96 GLANBIA PLC 31,761 516,451 0.97 GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1,126,099 937,317 1.76 GRAFTON GROUP PLC 155,697 1,593,688 2.99 GREEN REIT PLC 900,477 1,853,318 3.47 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 1,484,410 1,890,474 3.54 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 43,369 120,618 0.23 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 230,095 523,282 0.98 IPL PLASTICS INC 180,354 1,356,563 2.54 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 177,922 882,094 1.65 KERRY GROUP PLC 8,435 1,007,101 1.89 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 60,377 3,278,948 6.14 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 81,980 372,878 0.70 MINCON GROUP PLC 718,130 939,074 1.76 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 123,850 0.23 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 20,097 1,289,022 2.41 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 269,938 3,104,764 5.82 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 65,064 1,968,722 3.69 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 748,397 1,242,463 2.33 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 102,268 1,037,707 1.94 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 62,609 1,524,948 2.86 The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

/EIN News/ -- Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.



The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com



