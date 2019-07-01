There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,624 in the last 365 days.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston, MA – July 1, 2019 (Globe Newswire) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of June 30, 2019.

         
Issuer Name   Shareholding US $ Market
Value		 % of Net
 Assets
AIB GROUP PLC   333,051 1,361,850 2.55
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   1,804,917 287,332 0.54
APPLEGREEN PLC   251,921 1,569,798 2.94
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP   253,008 1,322,248 2.48
C&C GROUP PLC   154,051 684,920 1.28
CAIRN HOMES PLC   163,100 222,553 0.42
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   38,834 1,513,521 2.83
COVANTA HOLDING CORP   97,509 1,746,386 3.27
CRH PLC   431,719 14,084,143 26.38
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   322,959 1,727,849 3.24
DCC PLC   20,226 1,803,164 3.38
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC   13,908 1,045,990 1.96
GLANBIA PLC   31,761 516,451 0.97
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC   1,126,099 937,317 1.76
GRAFTON GROUP PLC   155,697 1,593,688 2.99
GREEN REIT PLC   900,477 1,853,318 3.47
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC   1,484,410 1,890,474 3.54
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   43,369 120,618 0.23
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC   230,095 523,282 0.98
IPL PLASTICS INC   180,354 1,356,563 2.54
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   177,922 882,094 1.65
KERRY GROUP PLC   8,435 1,007,101 1.89
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   60,377 3,278,948 6.14
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   81,980 372,878 0.70
MINCON GROUP PLC   718,130 939,074 1.76
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   21,273 123,850 0.23
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   20,097 1,289,022 2.41
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   269,938 3,104,764 5.82
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   65,064 1,968,722 3.69
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   748,397 1,242,463 2.33
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   102,268 1,037,707 1.94
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   62,609 1,524,948 2.86
         
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
         

/EIN News/ -- Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL.  For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website:   newirelandfund.com

