Get Your ‘Game On’ This July During Park and Recreation Month
NRPA offers five tips to get in the game with local parks and recreation
/EIN News/ -- Ashburn, Virginia, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This July, it’s Game On at local parks and recreation centers nationwide during Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). To kick off the month-long celebration, NRPA offers these five tips you can use to get in the game and discover the benefits of your local parks and recreation:
- Visit your local park and rec agency’s website
- Follow your local park and rec agency on social media
- Sign up to receive your local park and rec agency’s email newsletters
- Talk to an employee at your local park or rec center
- Volunteer at your local park or rec center
“This July, it’s ‘Game On,’ and we invite everyone to visit a local park or recreation center where there are opportunities for all,” said Jack Kardys, chair, NRPA Board of Directors. “Whether it’s a friendly game of kickball or a chess match with someone you just met, there are activities that will challenge people of all ages and abilities.”
NRPA encourages everyone to share their Park and Recreation Month experiences online using the hashtag #GameOnJuly. Also, this July, NRPA will host a weekly contest that invites people to participate in the Park Rec Two Step Challenge. Visit www.nrpa.org/July for more information on how to participate. Entries can be submitted via the hashtag #ParkRecTwoStepChallenge and #GameOnJuly.
Since 1985, Americans have celebrated Park and Recreation Month in July to promote the importance of parks and recreation in health and wellness, conservation and social equity, and to recognize the thousands of park and recreation employees who maintain our nation’s local and community parks. Park and recreation agencies across the country are recognizing the month with summer programs, events, contests, commemorations and celebrations.
Supporters of this year’s Park and Recreation Month include:
- Alliance for a Healthier Generation
- Partnership for a Healthier America
- Osteoarthritis Action Alliance
- America Walks
- Pool and Hot Tub Alliance
- American Public Health Association
- American Heart Association
- National Park Service
- National Park Service – Conservation and Outdoor Recreation
- Outdoors Empowered Network
- Avid4 Adventure
- Seed Your Future
- National Afterschool Association
- National Park Trust
- The Corps Network
- Safe Routes Partnership
- Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association
- Georgia Recreation and Park Association
- Pennsylvania Recreation & Park Society
- Indiana Park & Recreation Association
- Tinkergarten
- The Lupus Foundation of America
- Children & Nature Network
- Meals on Wheels America
- Sierra Club
- Outdoors Alliance for Kids
- American Hiking Society
Park and Recreation Month is sponsored by Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Equipment.
To learn more about Park and Recreation Month, visit www.nrpa.org/July.
To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.
About the National Recreation and Park Association
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.
Heather Williams National Recreation and Park Association 703-858-4743 hwilliams@nrpa.org
