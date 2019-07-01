L’Oréal Beautifies its Sales Process with StayinFront’s TouchCG® Advanced

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, NJ, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L’Oréal, the world’s largest pure beauty company with well-known brands including L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Essie, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase and La Roche Posay has 36 beauty brands across all channels worldwide. The advanced modules for retail execution with configurable and user-friendly dashboards, were key factors in L’Oréal’s decision to deploy StayinFront’s TouchCG® Advanced CRM solution to its New Zealand-based Active Cosmetics and Consumer Products Divisions.

StayinFront TouchCG is a mobile cloud-based application, recognized by leading industry experts and analysts as “Best-in-Class” for five categories in POI’s Vendor Panorama 2019 and selected as a “Top 10” solution for both Retail Execution and CRM in CGT’s annual Readers’ Choice Survey , that powers retail execution. TouchCG seamlessly integrates dashboards and delivers real-time KPIs and actionable insights to field users and their managers allowing them to perform perfect in-store execution. Robust, out-of-the-box functionality that leverages L’Oréal’s specific configured regional procedures allows L’Oréal the ability to rapidly deploy, align processes broadly, and maximize its return on investment.

“We continue to leverage StayinFront’s products and services as we expand globally. StayinFront’s easy-to-use field sales automation tool enables us to now track sales’ targets and use fact-based information to facilitate with buyers,” explained Andrew McKay, Field Planning and Execution Manager, L’Oréal New Zealand.

“L'Oréal has adopted StayinFront's TouchCG solution across the Asia Pacific region, and we are pleased to be further expanding our special relationship to New Zealand. Our award-winning technology delivers the tools to help empower sales teams globally to do more, know more and sell more across all channels and routes-to-market,” said Archel Aguilar, Managing Director, StayinFront Group Australia Pty Ltd.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 82,600 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,885 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal’s sustainability commitment for 2020 “Sharing Beauty With All” sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group’s value chain.

For more information: www.loreal.com

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com .

