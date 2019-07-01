DPRK diplomat reaffirms cooperation with Angola

Cabinda, ANGOLA, July 1 - The ambassador of the Democratic People Republic of Korea to Angola, Jo Pyong Chol, Monday in Cabinda reaffirmed his country's interest in continuing with investments in the field of science and technology, with a view to strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.,

Speaking to the press, after being received by Cabinda deputy governor for the technical sector, Joaquim Malichi, the diplomat stressed that investments are aimed mainly at the health sector and the province of Cabinda in particular.

Jo Pyong Chol, who arrived in Cabinda today for a two-day working visit, has already met with the Korean community in the region and analyzed its contribution in the health sector.

The agenda of the Korean ambassador also includes visits to socio-economic infrastructures, especially the works of the General Hospital of Cabinda, the Deep Water Port of Caio and the Passenger Terminal.

Twenty-two health technicians from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea work in different medical specialties in the province of Cabinda.

Angola and Korea have been cooperating since 1975. The partnership between the two states focuses on health, construction and technological information.

