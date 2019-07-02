LendVer Reports Business Loan Rates at Record Low of 0.4%

Business Loan Rates Drop to Record Lows

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders reports business loan rates now as low as 0.4%

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders has reported that business loan rates have dropped to record lows. In addition to reviewing industry Best lenders, LendVer also researches relevant topics that are beneficial to small business owners and property investors.

LendVer was able to locate and review a large business lender providing financing in the United States, Puerto Rico and other US territories from $1,000 to $100,000, offering rates from only 0.4% to 0.9%. Interestingly, this lender (which has funded over $1 billion to small businesses) charges no other fees, has no credit score minimum, and offers a paperless approval process that takes as little as 3 minutes.

Certain government-backed Small Business Administration (SBA) loans are also hitting record low interest rates. LendVer recently reported that the SBA 504 20-year fixed debenture rate has dropped below 4% for the first time in the history of the program. LendVer encourages business owners to contact its recommended SBA lender for more information about how they can benefit from the SBA 504 loan program.

For more information about LendVer, please visit https://www.lendver.com/.

About LendVer

LendVer was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders for business and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up and banner ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.



