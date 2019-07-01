D&H Distributing Named Xbox 2019 US Distributor of the Year

The D&H Gaming Team is Acknowledged for Having Expanded its Microsoft Xbox Sales and Increased its Reseller Base for One of the Most Prominent Vendors in the PC Console Market

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing is proud to announce it has been named “Xbox 2019 US Distributor of the Year” by Microsoft, which was announced at the June E3 conference in Los Angeles, California, one of the gaming industry’s premier events. D&H was recognized for the accomplishments of driving a 99% increase in sales growth, recruiting new classes of customers, and onboarding the largest amount of new resellers as a Microsoft Xbox distributor during its fiscal year 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Gaming is a growing area for D&H, having increased 41% in the company’s 2019 fiscal year, which ended April 30, 2019. The category is projected to grow in double digits at D&H during its 2020 fiscal year.



“We’re honored to be singled-out by Microsoft, one of the market’s prevailing console gaming manufacturers and a pioneer in the technology industry. D&H’s team, including Video Game Sales Manager Chad Bowser and Video Game Buyer Chris Pallante, are to be commended for their hard work in growing business for the Xbox products across our reseller and retailer customer base,” said Fred Eddy, vice president of retail/DMR sales at D&H Distributing. “Our team has been developing this market at D&H for years. It’s been exciting to watch the ongoing momentum that videogaming has recently achieved.”



“Gaming has elevated in respectability and popularity, especially at the university level. Large-scale, global tournaments and online gaming communities have become an enduring phenomenon, leading to things like scholarship opportunities and national recognition,” added Bowser. “We’re proud to support gaming leader Microsoft and help drive sales of the dynamic Xbox brand as this market matures.”



