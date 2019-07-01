Datacap acquires gateway technology from Octopi/Monetary; launches NETePay Hosted™

The release of NETePay Hosted bolsters support for cross-platform tokenization, PCI-validated P2PE, ecommerce tie-ins and a plethora of mobile payments options, enabling a true omnichannel payments solution.

/EIN News/ -- Chalfont, PA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacap Systems Inc., leading processor and hardware agnostic integrated payments middleware provider, has recently acquired the payments gateway technology asset from Octopi (formerly Monetary.co). As the new owner of the gateway and gift/loyalty platform, now referred to as NETePay Hosted, Datacap Systems is uniquely positioned as a provider of both in-store and hosted payment solutions, servicing hundreds of leading Point of Sale partners.



“We were intimately involved in development of Monetary because they were mostly using our technology,” commented Terry Zeigler, President and CEO of Datacap Systems. “With this platform, we now have value-added payments functionality that can be marketed profitably by our partner ISVs/VARs--on either an in-store or hosted basis. A true omnichannel experience, built on Microsoft Azure, with state-of-the-art security protocols for merchants in the SMB.”



Beyond a streamlined payments implementation process, the release of NETePay Hosted bolsters support for cross-platform tokenization, PCI-validated P2PE, ecommerce tie-ins and a plethora of mobile payments options, enabling a true omnichannel payments solution. PCI-certified EMV store and forward for seamless offline processing across dozens of EMV-certified payment devices ensures that Datacap partners can process payments regardless of what gets thrown their way.

Integration documentation for new features is available to partners via Datacap’s developer portal, but core platform payments functionality utilizes the same consistent, industry-standard command interface(s) employed by Datacap partners today.



ABOUT DATACAP SYSTEMS

Datacap Systems celebrates 35 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets.

Justin Zeigler Datacap Systems 215-997-8989 justin.zeigler@dcap.com



