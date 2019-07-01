Sirius Finalizes Equity Partnership with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Ensures continued growth and leadership in providing clients world-class IT solutions and services

San Antonio, TX and New York, NY, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, announces that Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a private investment firm, has finalized its agreement to acquire a majority equity interest in Sirius from Kelso & Company. The deal, which was announced on April 5, was finalized today.





Since 1980, Sirius has grown to become one of the largest solutions integrators in the U.S., with approximately $3.5 billion in annual gross sales. Sirius provides world-class solutions from proven technologies to help clients transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. As part of its ongoing growth initiative, Sirius has acquired seven companies since 2014, including: Avnet, Inc.’s digital solution services; Brightlight Consulting; Continuum Security Solutions; Force 3; Forsythe; thinkASG; and Varrow, Inc.

“We are passionate about continuing to provide innovative solutions that help ensure that our clients become more competitive, agile and secure,” said Joe Mertens, president and CEO of Sirius. “We believe the equity partnership with CD&R provides an excellent opportunity for Sirius and its employees to continue pursuing future growth opportunities and delivering the best business outcomes for our clients today and into the future.”

“For close to four decades, Sirius has been an IT industry leader,” added Stephen Shapiro, CD&R partner. “We feel confident that our partnership and shared vision with management will help strengthen Sirius’ growth trajectory and broaden its solutions and services offerings to clients.”

Joe Mertens will continue to lead Sirius as president and CEO, and no changes are anticipated in the company’s current management structure.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor, and Credit Suisse acted as financial advisor to CD&R in the transaction. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal advisor, and Raymond James & Associates, and William Blair as financial advisors to Sirius.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice: Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $28 billion in 86 companies representing a broad range of industries with an aggregate transaction value of more than $130 billion. CD&R has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

Jody LaRoque Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 210-918-9575 jody.laroque@siriuscom.com

