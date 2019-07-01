Arizona Pest Squad Takes Pest Management To Another Level

Arizona Pest Squad Merges with Rebellion Pest Defense

PHOENIX, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Pest Squad, Arizona’s five-star award-winning pest management company announced today that is has merged with Rebellion Pest Defense. Arizona Pest Squad founder David Marshall will oversee the day-to-day operations of Arizona Pest Squad and will become Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for the Rebellion network. Brandon Conroy, Founder and President of Rebellion, takes over as principle of Arizona Pest Squad.



/EIN News/ -- “I am excited to announce this new phase for Arizona Pest Squad merging with the Rebellion network,” said David Marshall. “We believe with Rebellion’s infrastructure and expertise in successfully servicing customers with the same strong dedication as Arizona Pest Squad to providing a lifestyle and new approach experience that our customers are used to is a win-win for all.

"I will bring my 3 decade extensive business development, marketing experience and network into the Rebellion growth strategy. I will also continue to be active with the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and Professional Pest Management Association (PPMA) and just being named a 2019-2020 Committee Member of the Marketing to Membership and Diversity committees by Chris Gorecki, NPMA President Elect takes it all to another level. Arizona Pest Squad is now part of the Rebellion Pest Defense team. Rebellion is rapidly growing through organic growth offering the Rebellion Quad Barrier Defense Program, a four-step program designed to ensure that your home is properly protected against future pest rebellions."

About Arizona Pest Squad

Arizona Pest Squad launched 2011 with zero knowledge of pest management breaking all records locally, regionally and Nationally taking Arizona Pest Squad to the top. Marshall was selected to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) 2017-2019 inaugural Executive Leadership Program (ELP), midway received the Arizona Better Business Bureau 2018 Torch Award for Ethics and is a 5 Star top-rated Yelp service provider just awarded Yelps, “2019 People Love You on Yelp.” David Marshall was recently featured in Pest Control Technology Magazine (PCT) for his “New Approach,” and “Top 25 Pest Control Companies to Watch,” in North America. The Arizona Pest Squad team strives to partner with its commercial and residential customers in taking a proactive new approach protecting their personal safety and their property from desert pests.

