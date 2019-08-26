Webinar Thursday, September 5: Fuel Cell Mobile Emergency Response Vehicle

On September 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. EDT, the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Fuel Cell Technologies Office and Vehicle Technologies Office will co-host a live webinar with interagency partners at the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The webinar will provide an overview of the potential benefits and challenges of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies used for emergency relief purposes. Operational requirements, vehicle specifications, and technology barriers for a concept fuel cell emergency relief vehicle will be discussed. The webinar will also describe potential research and development needs in areas such as systems integration and manufacturing to reduce costs.

Register for the webinar.