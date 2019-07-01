Valley National Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019.



Valley’s President and CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s second quarter 2019 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing toll-free 866-354-0432.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/s4ncumwm [edge.media-server.com] and archived on Valley’s website through Friday, August 23, 2019.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $32 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates more than 200 branches across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Rick Kraemer, FSVP

Director, Corporate Finance

973-686-4817

