Angola needs clarification of territorial limits - Minister

Dundo, ANGOLA, July 1 - Angolan minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adao de Almeida, said in the city of Dundo, Lunda Norte, that the country needs to clarify the territorial boundaries between municipalities, in order to eliminate "gray areas" in the institutionalization of local power.,

The minister, who was speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the MPLA's third parliamentary meeting, held from June 26 to 30, underlined that, in view of this need, some municipalities will be geographically expanded.

After considering that the municipalities will represent a transition, Adão de Almeida warned of detailed actions that should be managed, as is the case of the political-administrative division and human resources management.

For the human resources, the ministry proposes the diversification of the process of staff training, as reinforcement of the municipalities, in strategic areas of its operation.

The first local power elections to be held in Angola are scheduled for 2020.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.