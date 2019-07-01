Rubicon Global To Help Raw Jūce Move Toward Zero Waste

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Raw Jūce to help move the company toward zero waste.

Founded in 2010, Raw Jūce is on a mission to serve its customer base in their journey to live a healthier lifestyle by creating great tasting organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and acai bowls. The company currently has nine locations across Florida. At Raw Jūce’s main manufacturing facility in Boca Raton, Florida, more than 20 different organic juices are cold-pressed and shipped to each location every day. This daily manufacturing process results in approximately 2,000 pounds of raw fruit and vegetable pulp being produced per day.

After sitting with Rubicon® executives and mapping out a sustainability program for their company, Rubicon will work with Raw Jūce to divert all of its approximately 2,000 pounds of raw pulp produced daily away from landfills toward a local farm in Boca Raton, where the pulp will be used as organic animal feed, creating a truly circular waste solution for this growing business.

“At Raw Jūce, we have a commitment to help our customers live healthier, and that commitment transcends directly to the planet as well—doing our part to help the world we live in be healthier too,” said Steve Shaffer, Co-Founder at Raw Jūce.“We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Rubicon as a partner, leveraging their insights, expertise, and connections in the world of sustainability, to help us on the path toward zero waste.”

“Getting to zero waste is a journey, and we are so excited to help Raw Jūce shift to a more circular model,” said David Rachelson, Vice President of Sustainability at Rubicon Global. “Our company’s mission is to end waste, and we look forward to working with Raw Jūce to help them implement smart sustainability solutions that keep product out of the landfills, and into environmentally responsible reuses.”

To find the closest Raw Jūce to you, or to look over their menu of organic products, visit http://rawjuce.com .

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.5 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon Global is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018.

Contact information: Charles Zinkowski Director of Communications, Rubicon Global charles.zinkowski@rubiconglobal.com 678-906-2689



