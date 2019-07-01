Zephyr’s Eric Castongia Lists Unique Floating Home

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric Castongia from Zephyr Real Estate’s Upper Market office has just listed a rare floating home on Mission Creek in San Francisco. This property, located at 300 Channel Street , Berth 55, is one of only 20 legal live-aboards in the City.



300 Channel Street, Berth 55





/EIN News/ -- The home reflects a distinct Arts and Crafts flair in its three-level structure. The open concept design and the grand rear deck make it ideal for entertaining. Built in 1998 on a concrete barge, the elegant living space spans nearly 2,200 square feet.

The main level includes a media room, bedroom, bath, laundry and storage space. Upstairs the spacious master suite features clerestory windows, a walk-in closet/dressing room with a spa-like bath as well as a home office, bonus room and deck.

“This is a property that blends the best of several worlds,” commented Castongia. “From high-tech to waterside, from the hub of activity to a retreat away from it all, this floating home has so much to offer.”

The location is at the heart of Mission Bay, one of San Francisco’s newer neighborhoods, which is rapidly earning its position as a very hip and upscale location. Though situated in the midst of Mission Bay action – Oracle Park, restaurants, shopping, and public transit – the floating property also offers a serene respite from all that high energy.

The bio-tech industry, University of California, UCSF Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente have all chosen Mission Bay as home in the last few years. Residences are primarily new lofts and condominiums, which attract young professionals, students and bio-tech enthusiasts.

Three Hundred Channel Street, Berth 55, is listed at $1,800,000. For more information, please contact Eric Castongia at 415.307.1700 or eric@sfhotbuy.com .

Castongia has been with Zephyr for 25 years and has a vast following of repeat and referral clients.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/341e7011-ca26-4aa8-b764-8c1229085e21





Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.