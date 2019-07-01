Canson® Infinity keeps summer memories hot with prints on fine art papers

/EIN News/ -- Annonay, France, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly half a millennium, Canson® has been producing the world's finest art papers for the greatest artists and designers. Masters including Degas, Ingres, Picasso, Matisse and Warhol have all been inspired to choose Canson® for their most iconic pieces. Drawing on this deep heritage, Canson® Infinity creates premium-quality, age-resistant papers for digital art and photo printing.

Photo by Alain Guillemaud





Now, summer is coming in hot and so are the memories. Family holidays, beach days and patio nights are being captured as fast as the click on a smartphone. And for the most memorable moments that should be imprinted in hearts and minds, age-resistant photo paper offers a timeless medium that can preserve these memories for decades!

The photo, an emotional object



The digital age has everyone empowered with smartphones, making it easy to capture and share moments with friends and family. But the quality and quantity of the images makes them less meaningful and emotional than photo albums and framed pictures.

As Rocco Ancora, Canson® Infinity Ambassador reminds us, "We all have a memory related to paper photography. An evening with our grandparents to contemplate and listen attentively to the stories of yesteryear told through these photographs," says Rocco Ancora. "That's why I like printing. Far from looking at a computer screen, printing conveys many emotions and moments of gathering all together.”

Printing photos ensures memories are shared and saved. Leaning over a paper book, touching the photo, looking at it and enjoying the rendering on paper is far more charming than sitting around a computer or smartphone screen, and far easier to pass along from one generation to the next.

Printing memories to freeze time

Summer holidays are synonymous with good moods and BFFs, and printed photos provide everyone with the possibility of preserving this positivity and taking us back to relive our favorite moments.

Robert Rodriguez, Canson® Infinity Ambassador perfectly transcribes this need to capture a moment on the spot, with the perspective of sharing: "As a landscape photographer, I am always looking for a way to translate what I see and feel in a given place or moment into a printed photograph that can be shared with others. For me paper is a crucial element that I choose very carefully and attentively.”

Well printed photos can last for generations, creating family heritage and heirloom pieces that outlive technology and stand the test of time.

The importance of choosing the right paper

Paper printing is back in style, and so is the need for the perfect paper! Internationally recognized for its wide range of fine art papers, Canson® Infinity promises exceptional rendering and longevity.

Les Walkling, Canson® Infinity Ambassador says, "Saying I love Canson® Infinity papers is an understatement. These classic papers reflect an authenticity and sensitivity that are not always associated with the digital age. Each paper, so unique and intrinsically beautiful, brings depth, richness and dimensionality. These qualities enhance my impressions and I can't imagine working without them."

About Canson® Infinity

Looking back on a long history in the field of photography, today Canson® is the last pioneering photographic paper manufacturer that is still in business!

In 1865, Canson® filed and acquired an international patent for the improvement of albumen papers, one of the first processes for the production of photographic paper to be developed at the time. This patent consistent of the improvement of the final rendering of the image, while avoiding the costly gold toning process generally practiced when performing the original process.

Today, Canson® retains its spirit of innovation and combines centuries of experience with cutting edge technology in the manufacture of its paper. Canson® favours the use of natural minerals and the purest of materials, without optical brighteners, to provide printing materials that are resistant to ageing. The papers and canvases within the Canson® Infinity range for photography and digital art publishing deliver unparalleled and durable printing results, as well as optimal chromatic rendering with a large colour gamut, a strong D-Max and excellent image sharpness.

To find out more, visit: www.canson-infinity.com/en

