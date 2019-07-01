The Joint Corp. Joins Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, will join the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and broad-market Russell 3000® Index effective after the U.S. market opens today July 1, 2019.



Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp, said, “We have been consistently improving our financial performance and growing our clinic footprint by accelerating our franchise sales, expanding our regional developer program and adding corporate owned or managed clinics to create shareholder value. We believe our inclusion in the Russell Indexes represents a great opportunity to increase our visibility and exposure to investors.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT):

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic care by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With over 450 clinics nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit http://www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

