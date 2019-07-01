ALION HOSTS OPEN HOUSE AT ITS NEW SYSTEM SUSTAINMENT CENTER

/EIN News/ --

WASHINGTON, DC, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies, held its first open house since the opening of its Odon, Indiana System Sustainment Center supporting the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) – Crane Division. This two-day event featured tours of the facility, briefings by Alion Engineering Teams and Subject Matter Experts, and hands-on technology, systems, and equipment demonstrations.

Featured technologies and solutions included:

Obsolescence engineering/redesign for electronic assemblies

Reverse engineering including retargeting microelectronics with modern FPGAs and ASIC wafers

Prototyping lab and machine shop

Repair, refit and depot maintenance

Systems specialty engineering (Reliability, Maintainability, Supportability & Human Factors)

Test engineering

“Our open house was a great opportunity for Alion to share our expertise and technologies with the Crane leadership community.” said Dino Cencetti, Alion Vice President of ISR Systems and Sensors Operations. “We look forward to hosting future events such as this. Partnering to bring solutions to our warfighters is critical and the more we can educate and share knowledge, everyone benefits.”

If you would like to learn more about Alion’s System Sustainment Center, and how it can help you achieve your mission, email the Sustainment Center.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation’s most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

###

Donna Charapich Alion Science and Technology 703-269-3473 dcharapich@alionscience.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.