Medical Consultant Dr. Sohail Aman explains: Your Guide to Managing Abdominal Pain Efficiently

Abdominal pain can soon grow out of hand and lead to numerous complications. In a new article, medical consultant Sohail Aman, MD, looks at managing it.

As is the case with most of the pains that we end up suffering through, you should know when to see a doctor when you have abdominal pain.” — Dr. Sohail Aman, medical consultant (Maryland and Alabama)

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abdominal pain is usually described as the pain that starts below rib cage and extends to pelvis. The abdomen is home to many important organs such as the stomach, the large and small intestine, the liver, the reproductive organs, and the pancreas. Despite the presence of such important organs within the region, most of the abdominal pain that you go through is relatively harmless and can be treated without the need for surgery. But there are symptoms that indicate you should see a doctor.Medical Consultant Sohail Aman , MD has published an article on this issue, which is available on his blog at https://sohailamanmd.home.blog/ As for abdominal pain, the pain differential diagnosis is very broad. The considerations include, for example, a variety of stomach pain causes, Gall bladder/Gall stones, chronic NSAID, and Pancreatitis. As for epigastric pain, one should always consider Ischemic pain/Angina. Also, coeliac disease from gluten allergies and malabsorption diarrhea with weight loss and anemia may be considered. Finally, inflammatory bowel disease like Crohn's disease and Ulcerative Colitis are possible.Symptoms of Abdominal PainThe symptoms of abdominal pain in patients include:* A dull, sharp feeling within your stomach (you are unable to sit or sleep properly because of this pain).* The pain can be brief or can come and go based on stress levels on the organ. It can also be one twist at a time.* You throw up more than you normally do.* Abdominal pain can vary from a passing pain to one that requires extensive surgery.When You Should See a DoctorAs is the case with most of the pains that we end up suffering through, you should know when to see a doctor when you have abdominal pain. A doctor visit is in order if the symptoms include:* Severe pain* Pain that remains for several hours* Pain that leads to vaginal bleeding if you are pregnant* Pain that leads to vomiting or shortness of breath* Pain within the scrotum of a male* Blood in your urine or bowel movement* Pale look on your face* Inability to pass gasIf you have any of the above, you should see a doctor as soon as possible, and have them look after the problem.Taking Care of Abdominal Pain at HomeYou can take care of most abdominal pains through the right methods at home. You can start your treatment through the following means:* Place a hot bottle of water with a bag of wheat on the center of your abdomen.* Once placed, make sure that you soak the bag in warm water. Be extremely careful to not yourself scald yourself in the process.* Reduce your daily intake of coffee, alcohol, and tea as they host the potential to make this pain even worse.* Once you start eating again, make sure that you start with liquid and bland foods such as rice, toast, or bananas.* Give yourself some rest and let the pain completely subside before you get on your feet again. Avoid anti-inflammatory drugs.About Dr. Sohail AmanDr. Sohail Aman is a Consultant in Internal Medicine in Mobile, Alabama. He graduated from Medical School in 1992, and has completed several post-graduate training programs in internal medicine and a year in neurology training. He also holds a LMCC (Licentiate medical Council of Canada) certification and is a Fellow American College of Physicians, participates as a preceptor in medical Students clinical training program.

