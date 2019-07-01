Izenda Adds Elasticsearch and MongoDB as Data Sources

The NoSQL databases take the embedded BI provider into the realm of Big Data management

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded BI provider Izenda announced today that it has now added MongoDB and Elasticsearch, two document-based databases, as data sources. Organizations that use either of these data management systems can now integrate Izenda’s fully embedded analytics platform, turning their data into actionable business insights. This move towards NoSQL databases opens up the software provider to more opportunities, as big data management becomes a growing need for organizations.



“We’re making a firm product commitment at Izenda to expand the reporting sources we enable through our platform,” says Jaimi Panini, VP of Product. “Prioritizing both Elasticsearch and MongoDB was imperative to our approach. They are both not only leaders in this market space in which we focus our expansion efforts, but they are also two data sources our existing customers are looking to evolve towards.”

As the variety and size of data changes, many businesses are switching from SQL to NoSQL databases. SQL databases store data in a table-based, predefined schema. This works well for data that is already structured. But as data becomes bigger and more complex, processing unstructured data in real time becomes more difficult and expensive.

NoSQL databases like MongoDB and Elasticsearch have a dynamic and flexible schema allowing for large amounts of unstructured data to be processed quickly and easily. Without a fixed data model, NoSQL databases can evolve easily, making it ideal for organizations whose data requirements will change and grow over time. Since Izenda’s BI solution is fully embedded at the code level, it grows alongside the organization – making it an optimal fit for growing companies.

“We always strive to stay current with the data storage trends of our customers,” says Izenda’s Technical Product Manager, Seth Hutcheson. “We want to grow and evolve alongside their software as business needs change.”

The addition of these data sources indicates Izenda’s commitment to being an innovative and robust BI platform. As the world of big data management looks toward big data analysis, Izenda continues to provide modern solutions for its clients.

About MongoDB: MongoDB is an open source database management system that uses a document-oriented database model which supports various forms of data. As a leading NoSQL database, MongoDB is used by millions of developers to power the world’s most innovative products.

About Elasticsearch: Developed by Elastic NV, Elasticsearch is a distributed, JSON-based search and analytics engine designed for horizontal scalability, maximum reliability, and easy management.

About Izenda: Izenda is an application-based intelligence provider that brings critical data insights to end users across industries. Thanks to Izenda’s embedded BI solutions, businesses can natively integrate analytics into their applications while conserving development resources and reducing time to market. Learn more about Izenda at https://www.izenda.com.

