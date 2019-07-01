Loyal Source Selected as one of Orlando Business Journal’s Best Places to Work

Orlando staffing agency recognized for its dedication to employee growth and wellness

ORLANDO, Fla., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source , an Orlando-based staffing agency providing elite contracting staffing services worldwide, today announces its status as one of Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 Best Places to Work in the large category, which includes companies with 100-249 employees. The honor is awarded to local Orlando companies that demonstrate commitment to their employees and overall workplace culture.



/EIN News/ -- Honorees are determined by a survey administered by Quantum Workplace, in which employees anonymously assess leadership, team effectiveness, engagement, benefits, culture and more. Loyal Source’s commitment to nurturing employee growth and happiness contributed to its recognition on the list and has been a key factor in attracting and maintaining talent.

Dedicated to investing in its employees’ growth, Loyal Source established a team devoted to training and development, and created the recruitment coordinator position, which allows entry-level employees to gain exposure to the verticals Loyal Source serves, such as travel nursing, IT, permanent placement and more. Several of Loyal Source’s recruiters and managers began their careers as recruitment coordinators and grew to serve as key leaders at Loyal Source.

“Many members of our leadership team have sat in the recruiter chair before and know the value of supporting and developing our employees,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “Having been in their position and grown from within the company, our executives aren’t above on-the-spot mentoring or collaboration with employees of any level, which is a pillar of our company culture.”

Additionally, Loyal Source has implemented several initiatives to promote work-life balance, including “Flex Friday” schedules, where employees can elect to work nine hours Monday through Thursday to leave at noon every Friday, and a health and wellness committee that organizes fitness classes and healthy habit learning sessions in the office. Loyal Source also emphasizes its commitment to giving back to the community, holding Adopt-a-Vet programs, food drives benefiting local charities, in-office painting classes benefiting the University of Central Florida’s Center for Autism and Related Diseases program (UCF-CARD) and its Annual Derby Day event.

As part of its culture, Loyal Source hosts company-wide potlucks, game days and the annual X-Games, where employees are divided into teams across all departments and compete in a series of challenges. Its lounge is home to games and activities, Waffle Wednesdays, snacks and unlimited coffee.

“The staffing industry is demanding, so we’ve worked to instill a culture that puts our employees’ happiness first,” said Moore. “This recognition on Orlando Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list is a testament to the culture we’ve created so far and will continue to build upon.”

