Miry’s List Awards ‘Sheroes’ on World Refugee Day

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miry’s List, a nonprofit organization serving over 300 families who have recently resettled in America as refugees from countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, is pleased to present their 2019 World Refugees Day Award to individuals who have gone above and beyond in supporting resettling families and their growing organization.



Each year on June 20th, World Refugee Day honors those who are and have experienced migration and resettlement. On this World Refugee Day, Miry’s List honors ‘sheroes’ that have demonstrated leadership and compassion in supporting families forced to flee, resettling here in the United States. Honorees include:

“Over 70 million people worldwide have been forced to flee their homes due to violence or persecution. Families coming to the United States as refugees are seeking a safe haven. They leave behind extended families, communities, friends, homes, jobs and virtually everything they own,” said Miry Whitehill, Founder & Executive Director. “We are awarding these outstanding individuals and organizations for demonstrating what being a good neighbor in 2019 looks like. Each of them have made tangible, direct impact to improving the experience for resettling families and this impact will be felt for generations.”

Recently featured in the Los Angeles Times, Miry’s List welcomes these families to their new home, typically an unfurnished or barely furnished apartment. The organization works together with a translator to create a list of items a family needs most urgently, from diapers to beds to cleaning supplies. The lists are published as online wishlists and shared on miryslist.org where donors can purchase and send items to specific families, that arrive directly to their doors. Each family has unique needs - many with small children, elderly grandparents or family members with disabilities. It is Miry’s List’s vision to make the United States a more welcoming and inclusive place for families resettling here.

Miry’s List is a nonprofit organization founded in July 2016 serving families resettling in America as refugees. Our mission is to make America a more welcoming place for refugees and immigrants by providing mechanisms for people to directly impact their resettling neighbors. Our 5 programs are designed to address challenges that resettling families face starting from the day the plane lands. Our programming is customized to each family’s needs, divided into three chronological tiers that align with the resettlement experience: Survive, Hive, and Thrive. So far, 320 new arrival refugee families have been helped and over 75,000 American people have gotten involved through Miry’s List to make America more welcoming, inclusive, and equitable for families resettling here.

