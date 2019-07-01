Comprehensive Pharmacy Services Expands Senior Executive Team with Karl Bedwell

Former Walmart Executive joins CPS as Chief Information Officer to support rapidly growing company

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Pharmacy Services (CPS), the nation's largest hospital pharmacy services provider, has named Karl Bedwell, R.Ph. to the position of Chief Information Officer. Bedwell is an experienced healthcare leader with more than three decades of experience in healthcare operations, technology and broad systems implementations. In his role at CPS, he will oversee technology, infrastructure and systems. Bedwell's technology expertise and leadership will allow CPS to advance the use of technology to fuel the company's growth initiatives.



“With Karl onboard, we are well-positioned to define the future of this company and our ability to support excellence in hospital and health system pharmacies across the country,” said Frank Segrave, Chairman and CEO of CPS. “Karl’s passion for aggressively supporting healthcare operations with technology will help us differentiate our capabilities for our clients and the patients they serve.”

Prior to joining CPS, Karl served Walmart Inc. for more than 30 years, including nine years in progressive pharmacy operations positions and 22 years as a member of the Executive Leadership team in Walmart’s Technology Division. His technology experience includes broad global roles in pharmacy, health and wellness, store applications, logistics and transportation systems, IT operations, corporate systems and emerging technologies such as blockchain.

“I am looking forward to working with the entire CPS team to build on the strengths of this impressive company,” Karl said. “CPS is well prepared to serve our health system and hospital pharmacy clients and help them optimize their clinical, operational and financial excellence.”

Bedwell earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences and his Master’s in Health Administration from Ohio University. He holds a Healthcare Security certificate in Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP).

About Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

Founded nearly 50 years ago and employing over 2,500 pharmacy professionals, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services is the nation’s largest provider of pharmacy services to more than 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps their clients tackle complex problems such as hyperinflated drug costs, specialty pharmacy, ambulatory/retail strategy, operational effectiveness and staffing efficiency. In addition, they address 340B programs, a variety of compliance concerns and much more. CPS helps pharmacy leaders drive cost, quality and safety improvements across the continuum of care. For more information, visit cpspharm.com.

