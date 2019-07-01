The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, BOX, BUD and FDX

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 to May 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

A. O. Smith Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) A.O. Smith had undisclosed business connections and entanglements with UTP through which it funneled up to 75% of its China product sales; (b) A.O. Smith had used UTP to engage in channel stuffing by artificially inflating inventories purportedly sold through distributors that were not based on consumer demand, thereby approximately doubling the normal level of inventory at such distributors; (c) A.O. Smith had used its UTP relationship to artificially inflate the sales figures it reported to investors by as much as 8% and to conceal worsening sales trends that the Company was experiencing in China; (d) A.O. Smith’s sales growth had been primarily in lower margin products as its higher priced products were being undercut by competition in “second-tier” Chinese cities, causing the Company to experience significant margin pressures; (e) A.O. Smith had increased its cash reserves in China to over $530 million in furtherance of its channel stuffing and sales manipulation scheme, encumbering the Company’s ability to repatriate the cash or use it for capital expenditures; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, A.O. Smith’s business, operations, and prospects were significantly worse than publicly represented and the Company was poised for sales and earnings declines in China, its most important international market.

Get additional information about the AOS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/a-o-smith-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)

Class Period: November 28, 2018 to June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Box, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the BOX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/box-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)

Class Period: March 1, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

Get additional information about the BUD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv-loss-submission-form?wire=3



FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

Class Period: September 19, 2017 to December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges FedEx Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) TNT’s overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT’s large customers permanently took their business to competitors after the Cyberattack; (2) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (3) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (4) FedEx was not on track to achieve TNT synergy targets; and (5) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx’s positive statements about TNT’s recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx’s legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the FDX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fedex-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.