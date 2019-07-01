Checkpoint Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000® Index

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index, effective after the U.S. market closed on Friday, June 28, 2019, following Russell's annual reconstitution of its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes.



“We are pleased to be included in the Russell 2000® Index,” said James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint. “We view our inclusion in this important financial index as validation that our corporate strategy is resonating with the investment community. Moreover, we believe our inclusion in the Russell 2000® will enhance stockholder value through increased institutional investor exposure and visibility for Checkpoint.”

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and represents approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US Indexes. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation EGFR inhibitor, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, Checkpoint is currently evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts intended to support one or more Biologics License Application submissions. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com .

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our plans to submit one or more BLAs and seek accelerated approvals for cosibelimab, statements regarding the potential differentiation of cosibelimab, statements relating to the half-life and functional Fc domain of cosibelimab translating into potential enhanced efficacy, statements relating to how long we believe our cash will fund our operations, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

