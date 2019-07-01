First Cattle Verified Under IMI Global’s Black Angus Verified Beef Program Sold at Auction

/EIN News/ -- CASTLE ROCK, Colo., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IMI Global division of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced the first sale of cattle verified under the Company’s Black Angus Verified Beef program.



240 head of Black Angus cattle were sold recently at the Superior Cornbelt Video Auction in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In addition to being verified to the new IMI Global Black Angus Verified Beef program standard, IMI Global verified the calves to Source and Age, Non-Hormone Treated Cattle (NHTC), Verified Natural Beef (VNB) and the Global Animal Partnership (GAP) 5-Step Animal Welfare program.

IMI Global’s Black Angus Verified Beef program is designed to reassure cattle buyers and beef consumers that the claims producers and marketers make about Black Angus beef are authentic. Black Angus Verified Beef is a sub-program of Breed Verified, IMI Global’s newly approved USDA Process Verified Program.

“We have been marketing our cattle with Superior Livestock for the past 15 plus years and partnered with IMI Global for the last several years,” said Corey Traxler, owner of Traxler Ranch in Akron, Colorado. “By enrolling in IMI Global's verification programs, including the new Black Angus Verified Beef program, we have been able to market our calves at a premium compared to non-program cattle. It was exciting to be the first lot to sell under the Black Angus Verified Beef program and we appreciate the opportunity. We would like to thank Mike Bolinger with Superior Livestock and everyone at IMI Global for helping us market premium program cattle.”

Mike Bolinger of Superior Livestock added, “Traxler Ranch has always been very progressive in its operations, buying top quality Angus bulls from the leading breeders in the industry. After confirming the benefits of IMI Global’s programs on my own cow-calf operation, I recommended them to the Traxlers and they didn’t hesitate. Historically, IMI Global programs have brought $15 to $20/cwt more than non-program cattle comparable in breed type and weight. This trend holds true every year, even on years with a lower market."

“We are very pleased with the initial results of our Black Angus Verified Beef program rollout,” said Doug Stanton, Vice President of Sales and Business Development of IMI Global. “The program provides financial rewards to producers who thoughtfully select registered Black Angus bulls to improve the quality and performance of their calves.”

For more information on Black Angus Verified Beef go to www.blackangusverifiedbeef.com . For information on IMI Global’s other Breed Verified partnerships, go to www.imiglobal.com .

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov .

