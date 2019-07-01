DENMAT LAUNCHES STUDY CLUB DEDICATED TO PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE

New interactive forum fosters a community empowered by knowledge

DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”) proudly introduces to oral health professionals its DenMat Study Club: a dental community dedicated to excellence. The Study Club will meet monthly at DenMat headquarters in Lompoc, Calif., with its inaugural meeting held on June 20, 2019. This first Study Club featured a presentation called “High Tech Innovations in Endodontics” featuring Stephen Buchanan, DDS, FICD, FACD. Dr. Buchanan has more than 30 years expertise on this subject matter; is an associate clinical professor at the University of Southern California School of Dentistry and the University of California at Los Angeles School of Dentistry; and maintains a private practice in Santa Barbara, Calif.











DenMat is proud to offer several engaging lectures as part of its DenMat Study Club through 2019. This exciting series will feature presentations on dental implants. esthetics, soft tissue management, restorative dentistry, social media marketing, dental sleep medicine, digital dentistry, and much more. Each informative Study Club gathering will be lead by respected and well-known industry leaders – each of whom is an expert authority on his/her given topic.

Jennifer Archer, Sr. Director of Continuing Education and Events, shares, “We are very pleased to honor the legacy of our founder, Dr. Robert Ibsen, by offering an interactive forum for local doctors. Through the DenMat Study Club, these oral health professionals will further their knowledge in the latest developments in dentistry, gain tools to strengthen their practices, build a trusted network of colleagues, and increase their impact on our dental community.”

Lompoc-area dentists, and those oral health professionals of California’s Central Coast are invited to attend the monthly DenMat Study Club presentations, which will take place at 1017 West Central Avenue. Each relevant two-hour presentation offers 2 Continuing Education units, with registration and dinner preceding the lecture. Office and hygiene staff members are invited as well, at no charge when in attendance with a dentist. Cost is $40 per dentist per Study Club lecture. Interested dentists/hygiene and office staff can also purchase attendance to all 2019 sessions for a 20% discount. Course registration, a complete list of presentation topics, and DenMat Study Club details are available online: https://www.denmat.com/education/study-club

DenMat is a premier provider of Continuing Education for oral health professionals. The company is recognized as such by the American Dental Association ADA CERP program and as a designated Academy of General Dentistry Approved PACE program provider.

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

