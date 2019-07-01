GrapheneCA Increases Production Efficiency with Mobile Graphene Container System

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrapheneCA (“Company”), a commercial scale graphene producer and developer of graphene-based technology for industries and consumers, today announced that it has developed Mobile Graphene Container System (“MGCS”), the world’s first scalable, modular graphene production process.



MGCS is a next generation method that simplifies graphene production and addresses inefficient industry norms such as limited production volume and issues that arise during product shipment. Graphene shipping is filled with complications due to its features as a highly voluminous compound, which greatly limits the amount of product that can be stored in shipping containers.

With MGCS, high quality, ecologically clean graphene can be produced in-house, anywhere in the world and free of any weather constraints. Production only needs a water source and electric, diesel or bio-diesel power. MGCS creates economical benefits as a result of eliminating markups by paying direct manufacturer pricing, using a local graphite supply and not needing to ship the graphene.

“Think of Mobile Graphene Container System as your own graphene production line,” stated David Robles, Head of Business Development at GrapheneCA. “Producers will be able to secure a constant graphene supply and have greater control over their production volume and price. This process eliminates the reliance on third party suppliers and complicated logistics.”

MGCS is available in 40-foot containers that are designed specifically for industrial producers and high tech applications. The industrial containers produce a high volume of industrial graphene in quantities of 4 tons of powder or 12+ tons of graphene paste. For high tech applications, MGCS is able to produce pure graphene and graphene oxides derivatives, a much finer quality of product. The manufactured products have additional drying and quality control features that reduce the need for graphene experts.

Learn how the MGCS solves graphene supply for industry and technology, visit our website https://grapheneca.com/mgcs/

About GrapheneCA

GrapheneCA is a privately owned, commercial scale graphene and graphene-based materials producer, and supply company headquartered in New York. It is dedicated to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable, and environmentally friendly production process. GrapheneCA has developed a production facility in New York and currently produces commercial graphene nano platelets with less than 0.03% oxygen contamination on a large scale. GrapheneCA has applied for patents in both the USA and China.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of manufacturing processes, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies.

