Singing Machine Reports Fiscal 2019 Annual Earnings Report

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the North American leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its financial results for its full fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Full Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

Net sales for the fiscal year of $46.5 million.

Gross profit of $11.8 million or 25.3% of total revenue compared to 25.8% in the prior year.

Income from operations $1.0 million for the fiscal year.

Net income improved by 315% to $0.63 million compared to $0.15 million in the prior year.

Inventory reduced by 30% from $8.5 million in the prior year to $6.0 million.

Singing Machine reports net sales of approximately $46.5 million for the March 31, 2019 fiscal year-end period, compared to approximately $60.8 million in the prior year. The decrease in net sales is primarily due to the loss of Toys ‘R’ Us as a major customer.

Gross profit margin held steady to 25.3% compared to 25.8% in the prior year. Due to the decrease in net sales, gross profit was reported as $11.8 million compared to $15.7 million in the prior year.

Total operating expenses decreased by 27% from $14.7 million in the prior year to approximately $10.7 million for the full fiscal year. A majority of the decrease was due to a partial recovery of the Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy administrative claims of approximately $0.5 million compared to a writeoff of bad debt of $3.1 million in the prior year. General and administrative expenses were also reduced by approximately $0.6 million compared to the prior year due to general expense reductions and an increase in service revenue from the Company’s third-party logistics operation.

As a result of the above, income from operations held approximately the same as the prior year at $1.0 million. Net income for the full year was reported as $0.6 million compared to $0.1 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO commented, “Fiscal 2019 was a challenging year. We faced numerous market disruptions, most notably the loss of Toys ‘R’ Us. The ongoing trade war between China and the United States continues to cast uncertainty on the supply chain and retail landscapes. However, despite the challenging business environment, the Company accomplished a lot of positive things including maintaining gross margins from last year, reducing inventory by over $2.0 million to generate more cash, maintaining profitability, and signing some big licensing deals.” Atkinson added, “We’re extremely excited for our first big licensed product launch of Carpool Karaoke The Mic officially debuting this month.”

Bernardo Melo, Vice President of Sales, commented, “The overall popularity of music, singing, and karaoke could not be hotter right now. We continue to see the proliferation of singing and karaoke all throughout popular culture and media. Domestically, we had success opening up some new retailers and new departments within existing channels. While those additions did not replace the lost business from Toys ‘R’ Us, we saw them as meaningful new opportunities to grow market share. Fiscal 2019 also saw some positive developments internationally. We made great strides to expand our distribution abroad to new countries like Australia, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, Germany, and Spain.”

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, July 1, beginning at 10:00 am Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial (877) 876-9173 and use conference ID: SMDM.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

About The Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward‑looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 211,408 $ 813,908 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $51,096 and $82,102, respectively 1,769,404 1,066,839 Due from PNC Bank 2,236,779 6,212 Accounts receivable related party - Starlight Consumer Electronics USA, Inc. - 7,054 Accounts receivable related party - Winglight Pacific, Ltd 288,941 1,150,104 Inventories, net 6,024,311 8,536,934 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 274,278 137,970 Deferred financing costs 13,333 13,333 Total Current Assets 10,818,454 11,732,354 Property and equipment, net 522,910 450,305 Deferred financing costs, net of current portion 3,333 16,667 Deferred tax assets 758,366 937,137 Other non-current assets 90,082 11,523 Total Assets $ 12,193,145 $ 13,147,986 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 842,708 $ 1,614,748 Accrued expenses 950,773 701,932 Current portion of bank term note payable 125,000 500,000 Due to related party - Starlight Electronics Co., Ltd - 210,756 Due to related party - Starlight R&D, Ltd. - 113,116 Due to related party - Merrygain Holding Co., Ltd. - 89,803 Refunds due to customers 31,075 445,484 Reserve for sales returns 896,154 726,000 Current portion of capital leases 14,414 - Current portion of subordinated related party debt - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd. 815,367 689,792 Total Current Liabilities 3,675,491 5,091,631 Bank term note payable, net of current portion - 125,000 Capital leases, net of current portion 17,499 - Subordinated related party debt - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd., net of current portion - 125,575 Total Liabilities 3,692,990 5,342,206 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,464,753 and 38,282,028 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 384,648 382,820 Additional paid-in capital 19,687,263 19,624,063 Subscriptions receivable - related party (2,200 ) - Accumulated deficit (11,569,556 ) (12,201,103 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 8,500,155 7,805,780 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 12,193,145 $ 13,147,986

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Years Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net Sales $ 46,482,998 $ 60,808,050 Cost of Goods Sold 34,709,799 45,135,272 Gross Profit 11,773,199 15,672,778 Operating Expenses Selling expenses 5,117,235 4,875,238 General and administrative expenses 5,790,019 6,371,541 Bad debt (recovery) expense (442,671 ) 3,203,677 Depreciation 259,662 219,968 Total Operating Expenses 10,724,245 14,670,424 Income from Operations 1,048,954 1,002,354 Other Expenses - Interest expense (244,593 ) (273,385 ) Finance costs (13,334 ) (31,606 ) Total Other Expenses (257,927 ) (304,991 ) Income Before Income Tax Provision 791,027 697,363 Income Tax Provision (159,480 ) (544,877 ) Net Income $ 631,547 $ 152,486 Net Income per Common Share Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.00 Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares: Basic 38,360,883 38,274,432 Diluted 39,244,250 39,553,649

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net Income $ 631,547 $ 152,486 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 259,662 219,968 Amortization of deferred financing costs 13,334 31,606 Change in inventory reserve (26,000 ) (420,000 ) Change in allowance for bad debts (31,006 ) (50,481 ) Stock based compensation 52,428 211,503 Change in net deferred tax assets 178,771 542,072 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (671,559 ) 639,160 Due from PNC Bank (2,230,567 ) 236,647 Accounts receivable - related parties 868,217 (1,157,158 ) Inventories 2,538,623 (2,314,288 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (136,308 ) (56,692 ) Other non-current assets (78,559 ) - Accounts payable (772,040 ) 232,878 Accrued expenses 248,841 75,601 Due to related parties (413,675 ) 413,675 Refunds due to customers (414,409 ) 407,024 Reserve for sales returns 170,154 126,000 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 187,454 (709,999 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (288,741 ) (257,468 ) Net cash used in investing activities (288,741 ) (257,468 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank term note - 1,000,000 Payment of bank term note (500,000 ) (375,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,400 - Payment of deferred financing costs - (40,000 ) Payment on subordinated debt - related party - (1,109,064 ) Payments on capital leases (11,613 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (501,213 ) (524,064 ) Net change in cash (602,500 ) (1,491,531 ) Cash at beginning of year 813,908 2,305,439 Cash at end of year $ 211,408 $ 813,908 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 230,342 $ 301,748 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ 30,000 Equipment purchased under capital lease $ 43,526 $ -

