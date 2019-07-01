There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,242 in the last 365 days.

Singing Machine Reports Fiscal 2019 Annual Earnings Report

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the North American leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its financial results for its full fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Full Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

  • Net sales for the fiscal year of $46.5 million.
  • Gross profit of $11.8 million or 25.3% of total revenue compared to 25.8% in the prior year.
  • Income from operations $1.0 million for the fiscal year.
  • Net income improved by 315% to $0.63 million compared to $0.15 million in the prior year.
  • Inventory reduced by 30% from $8.5 million in the prior year to $6.0 million.

Singing Machine reports net sales of approximately $46.5 million for the March 31, 2019 fiscal year-end period, compared to approximately $60.8 million in the prior year. The decrease in net sales is primarily due to the loss of Toys ‘R’ Us as a major customer.

Gross profit margin held steady to 25.3% compared to 25.8% in the prior year. Due to the decrease in net sales, gross profit was reported as $11.8 million compared to $15.7 million in the prior year.

Total operating expenses decreased by 27% from $14.7 million in the prior year to approximately $10.7 million for the full fiscal year. A majority of the decrease was due to a partial recovery of the Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy administrative claims of approximately $0.5 million compared to a writeoff of bad debt of $3.1 million in the prior year. General and administrative expenses were also reduced by approximately $0.6 million compared to the prior year due to general expense reductions and an increase in service revenue from the Company’s third-party logistics operation.

As a result of the above, income from operations held approximately the same as the prior year at $1.0 million. Net income for the full year was reported as $0.6 million compared to $0.1 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO commented, “Fiscal 2019 was a challenging year. We faced numerous market disruptions, most notably the loss of Toys ‘R’ Us. The ongoing trade war between China and the United States continues to cast uncertainty on the supply chain and retail landscapes. However, despite the challenging business environment, the Company accomplished a lot of positive things including maintaining gross margins from last year, reducing inventory by over $2.0 million to generate more cash, maintaining profitability, and signing some big licensing deals.” Atkinson added, “We’re extremely excited for our first big licensed product launch of Carpool Karaoke The Mic officially debuting this month.”

Bernardo Melo, Vice President of Sales, commented, “The overall popularity of music, singing, and karaoke could not be hotter right now. We continue to see the proliferation of singing and karaoke all throughout popular culture and media. Domestically, we had success opening up some new retailers and new departments within existing channels. While those additions did not replace the lost business from Toys ‘R’ Us, we saw them as meaningful new opportunities to grow market share. Fiscal 2019 also saw some positive developments internationally. We made great strides to expand our distribution abroad to new countries like Australia, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, Germany, and Spain.”

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, July 1, beginning at 10:00 am Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial (877) 876-9173 and use conference ID: SMDM.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

About The Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward‑looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    March 31, 2019     March 31, 2018  
             
Assets                
Current Assets                
Cash   $ 211,408     $ 813,908  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $51,096 and $82,102, respectively     1,769,404       1,066,839  
Due from PNC Bank     2,236,779       6,212  
Accounts receivable related party - Starlight Consumer Electronics USA, Inc.     -       7,054  
Accounts receivable related party - Winglight Pacific, Ltd     288,941       1,150,104  
Inventories, net     6,024,311       8,536,934  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     274,278       137,970  
Deferred financing costs     13,333       13,333  
Total Current Assets     10,818,454       11,732,354  
                 
Property and equipment, net     522,910       450,305  
Deferred financing costs, net of current portion     3,333       16,667  
Deferred tax assets     758,366       937,137  
Other non-current assets     90,082       11,523  
Total Assets   $ 12,193,145     $ 13,147,986  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 842,708     $ 1,614,748  
Accrued expenses     950,773       701,932  
Current portion of bank term note payable     125,000       500,000  
Due to related party - Starlight Electronics Co., Ltd     -       210,756  
Due to related party - Starlight R&D, Ltd.     -       113,116  
Due to related party - Merrygain Holding Co., Ltd.     -       89,803  
Refunds due to customers     31,075       445,484  
Reserve for sales returns     896,154       726,000  
Current portion of capital leases     14,414       -  
Current portion of subordinated related party debt - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd.     815,367       689,792  
Total Current Liabilities     3,675,491       5,091,631  
                 
Bank term note payable, net of current portion     -       125,000  
Capital leases, net of current portion     17,499       -  
Subordinated related party debt - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd., net of current portion     -       125,575  
Total Liabilities     3,692,990       5,342,206  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Shareholders’ Equity                
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,464,753 and 38,282,028 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     384,648       382,820  
Additional paid-in capital     19,687,263       19,624,063  
Subscriptions receivable - related party     (2,200 )     -  
Accumulated deficit     (11,569,556 )     (12,201,103 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     8,500,155       7,805,780  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 12,193,145     $ 13,147,986  

See notes to the consolidated financial statements

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

    For the Years Ended  
    March 31, 2019     March 31, 2018  
             
Net Sales   $ 46,482,998     $ 60,808,050  
                 
Cost of Goods Sold     34,709,799       45,135,272  
                 
Gross Profit     11,773,199       15,672,778  
                 
Operating Expenses                
Selling expenses     5,117,235       4,875,238  
General and administrative expenses     5,790,019       6,371,541  
Bad debt (recovery) expense     (442,671 )     3,203,677  
Depreciation     259,662       219,968  
Total Operating Expenses     10,724,245       14,670,424  
                 
Income from Operations     1,048,954       1,002,354  
                 
Other Expenses             -  
Interest expense     (244,593 )     (273,385 )
Finance costs     (13,334 )     (31,606 )
Total Other Expenses     (257,927 )     (304,991 )
                 
Income Before Income Tax Provision     791,027       697,363  
                 
Income Tax Provision     (159,480 )     (544,877 )
                 
Net Income   $ 631,547     $ 152,486  
                 
Net Income per Common Share                
Basic   $ 0.02     $ 0.00  
Diluted   $ 0.02     $ 0.00  
                 
Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares:                
Basic     38,360,883       38,274,432  
Diluted     39,244,250       39,553,649  

See notes to the consolidated financial statements

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    For the Years Ended  
    March 31, 2019     March 31, 2018  
             
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net Income   $ 631,547     $ 152,486  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation     259,662       219,968  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     13,334       31,606  
Change in inventory reserve     (26,000 )     (420,000 )
Change in allowance for bad debts     (31,006 )     (50,481 )
Stock based compensation     52,428       211,503  
Change in net deferred tax assets     178,771       542,072  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (671,559 )     639,160  
Due from PNC Bank     (2,230,567 )     236,647  
Accounts receivable - related parties     868,217       (1,157,158 )
Inventories     2,538,623       (2,314,288 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (136,308 )     (56,692 )
Other non-current assets     (78,559 )     -  
Accounts payable     (772,040 )     232,878  
Accrued expenses     248,841       75,601  
Due to related parties     (413,675 )     413,675  
Refunds due to customers     (414,409 )     407,024  
Reserve for sales returns     170,154       126,000  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     187,454       (709,999 )
Cash flows from investing activities                
Purchase of property and equipment     (288,741 )     (257,468 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (288,741 )     (257,468 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities                
Proceeds from bank term note     -       1,000,000  
Payment of bank term note     (500,000 )     (375,000 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     10,400       -  
Payment of deferred financing costs     -       (40,000 )
Payment on subordinated debt - related party     -       (1,109,064 )
Payments on capital leases     (11,613 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities     (501,213 )     (524,064 )
Net change in cash     (602,500 )     (1,491,531 )
                 
Cash at beginning of year     813,908       2,305,439  
Cash at end of year   $ 211,408     $ 813,908  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ 230,342     $ 301,748  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ -     $ 30,000  
Equipment purchased under capital lease   $ 43,526     $ -  

See notes to the consolidated financial statements

Logo.png

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.