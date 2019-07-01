WidePoint Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded $6 Million Contract Renewal with Global CSP

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, announced today that a global communications service provider (CSP) has renewed its contract with WidePoint’s subsidiary, Soft-ex Communications Ltd. The contract renewal is scheduled to last three years and is valued at $6.0 million.



Under the agreement, Soft-ex will deliver its Optimiser solution, which consists of both cloud and onsite telecom analytics solutions, to all business segments of the CSP’s global client base. This client base includes government and multinational corporations and consists of new as well as current clients already benefitting from deployments of the Soft-ex hosted solution.

“Soft-ex has a long-standing track-record of working with global CSPs to deliver value-add services to their customer base,” said Ian Sparling, President and Chief Executive Officer at Soft-ex and WidePoint Interim CFO. “Our solutions benefit these customers by giving them access to a unified communications reporting and analytics platform. Optimiser consolidates their information and enables them to better understand and manage telecom, costs, infrastructure and performance. The added insight increases efficiency and ultimately results in a compelling ROI for the enterprise customer.”

Jin Kang, WidePoint CEO, added: “This contract renewal with a key strategic partner both proves the complementary nature of our solutions with CSP cloud platforms and serves as a testament to the success of our commercial alliance. The combination of this contract and the recent denial of the protest of the NASA NEST award provides us with solid momentum going into the second half of 2019. We look forward to the next phase of working with this strategic partner and the positive impact this relationship will have on our business as we collaborate on technologies and innovative solutions and target new, joint opportunities.”

About Soft-ex

Soft-ex Communications Ltd., a subsidiary of WidePoint, is a leading supplier of Interactive Billing & Analytics solutions that provide unique online data intelligence for CSPs and Enterprises for IOT (including fixed, mobile, PABX and data communications). Soft-ex has customers and partners in over 90 countries globally. Customers include British Telecom (BT), eir, Three, Liberty Global, Capita, BASF, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Standard Life and Unilever, among many others. For more information, visit www.soft-ex.net .

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and bill presentment and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

