Affimed Added to the Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap Indexes

Heidelberg, Germany, July 1, 2019 - Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap® Indexes, effective after the U.S. markets closed on Friday, June 28, 2019 as part of Russell’s annual index rebalance process.

“We believe inclusion in the widely referenced Russell U.S. Indexes, with some of the most innovative public companies in the U.S., reflects Affimed’s substantial progress in the last year and is a great opportunity to generate added visibility and enhance exposure to investors,” said Dr. Adi Hoess, Affimed’s CEO. “We look forward to the prospect of building on this progress as we further advance our CD16A-targeting innate cell engager product candidates, expand our clinical stage pipeline, and explore rational combinations of our innate cell engagers with other therapeutic modalities.”

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes.

/EIN News/ -- About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the value of our ROCK® platform, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, our collaborations and development of our products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates our intellectual property position, our collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions, expectations regarding clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Affimed’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

